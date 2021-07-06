In the morning, I say, I want to go to an arcade.

In the afternoon, serendipitously, after watching Fast and Furious, it’s me versus A poised at the air hockey table. I’m laser-focused, so is he, and there are two—not one—air hockey pucks on the table, green, white and whiplash.

I had finished playing a round of shooting hoops with little L when I wandered over to the group, huddled around air hockey. Do you want to play against A? I say sure. I grab the white paddle, and aggressively slam the puck onto A’s side.

They scream. I infer he’s been unbeatable.The last time I played against le beau, it was summer of 2017, and I had played so hard, I broke the machine. A crime of passion. I’d sheepishly filled in the broken machine form and fortunately never heard from the theatre ever again.

1-1! The puck flies into my side. I hit back. Then I’m at two points. Three. Four. He catches up. We’re 3-4. Then 4-4. Then 4-5. Until we’re at 5-5, and someone has the brilliant idea to take the other table’s puck and place it onto ours. Twice the puck, twice the heat.

It’s exhilarating. Pucks are flying off the table. I’m spinning them so fast they’re ricocheting off the walls and so is A and I put my hand beside my back so I don’t get hit. The green puck bounces up the white puck, drifts off, flies into my side, his side, and we’re at 8-9, and we’re all yelling. My glasses fall off the table. Tensions are running high. They scream as we score. It’s fucking fantastic.

8-9. I’m one point away from winning. First one to ten points wins. I sling my winning shot and, as the puck clangs into his side, I throw my hands in the air, gorilla bellow in triumph, as he sends a puck into my end, two seconds too late.

In retrospect, the movie was neither fast nor furious: it was slow and boring. The real fast and furious was me and A this evening, hunched over the broken air hockey table, swingin’ pucks.