Thinking of getting a piano keyboard. Right now, ’tis just me and my guitar. I sat on the balcony this morning, strumming and hummin’. I learned how to play the solo from Black Sheep, the pretty one at 3:40. I also found out that Garage Band can translate acoustic to electric, so I’m probably going to do that later. Record the solo, fiddle with Garage Band, share. Maybe.

Anyways. Today was pleasant. I was, as usual, disgruntled about having to talk to people, so I left. I went to the antique mall, where I kept going around and around in circles, mildly lost. It was either the antique mall or comics at the bookstore, so I chose the former. Then I realized that I could do both if I really wanted to. So after an overwhelming stint at the antique store, I drove over to the nearby bookstore. Since I’ve been wearing my mask the past year, I was shocked when I lightly pulled it down and sniffed the bookstore. I forgot how much I liked the smell of bookstores.

After a few hours of being out and about this afternoon, I came home and made some pasta, salad and hash-browns. Le beau seemed visibly distressed that I’d left for so long. As I made my food, I realized there was no protein, so I asked le beau if there was any, and he offered to cook steak. I said we should make potatoes, so we sliced and diced the potatoes, albeit not without some difficulty.

I claimed my methodology was better than his, so we had a competition. Then I realized my methodology was probably not better than his – he was on the fourth finished potato and I, still on five halves – and so I stalked away to the couch. Later I joined him again.

What happens if you eat a bad potato?

You get sick. Duh.

But it’s a potato.

Yeah, well, potatoes can get diseased. Remember the Irish famine?

That was–oh, my god. The potatoes didn’t get the Irish sick, the potatoes themselves were infected.

No, the potatoes diseased the Irish.

-pause-

Wait, are you serious? Look at me right now.

Then I broke out into peals of l(a)ughter, giddy at having tricked him once again and went back to the couch, only to rejoin him a little later to oil and season the potatoes. He put together the steak, caramelized and sweet and tasty, with the potatoes, and some broccoli, but I was too full to eat.

I drank some white wine and put on Puss in Boots, which is fucking hilarious. These writers are phenomenal. We ended up here because there was a scene featuring Zach Galifianakis and a corn dog on one of the previews, which privately made me think of myself. It also made le beau think of me. Heh. I said I didn’t know who Zach Galifianakis was, so we looked him up on the search bar. Puss in Boots popped up. I insisted on watching it. Honestly, this movie deserves an Emmy, it’s so good. Zach, for any curious readers, plays the sinister egg. Humpty Alexander Dumpty. My little juevo, Puss hissed.