July 8th, 2021

Well, that was fun.

On our way to get some chocolate boba, the two of us in shorts and T-shirts and sneakers, ready to ball ‘n’ boba, I belted out my favorite Disney classics. Hakuna Matata and I’ll Make A Man Out Of You. Beautiful scores. Riveting lyrics. I was really getting into it, too.

Can you order the boba? he looked over and asked.

I held up a finger to signal ‘wait,’ since my favorite part was coming up. After it passed, I called the shop, which had adapted quickly to the pandemic. We ordered and paid over the phone, and they brought it to our car. Then we went to the park by the lake. The court was empty. As if on cue, a symphony score from The Little Mermaid washed over the car.

We hopped out, had some friendly fire non-competition. I didn’t really eat that much for lunch, so I was kind of dizzy, but he insisted I make the last shot. His name was B. Buckets. I was Lu Layup. I said it would be funnier if I was Lu Buckets and he was B. Layup, because it would be ironic to the audience how we didn’t choose the alliterative names, but the joke didn’t slap. B. Buckets it is, I conceded.

Then we decided we would go to the new massive Italian market-grocery-restaurant-coffeeshop that recently opened up. It’s really this glittering oasis of all-things-Italian, polished with wines and chocolates and peaches and bread and pressed juices and cured meats and delicate cheeses. The last time we went, I said, let’s make a charcuterie board. Le beau, ever the social creature, brought along the man behind the counter. He knew all things meat and cheese, eloquently explained the history of everything on display. It’d been an awkward first conversation, though.

Hi, um, do you have brie? I’d feebly asked, suddenly uncomfortable about being in the spotlight.

Um, yeah, so, brie’s French, so no, we don’t have brie, but we do have Italian soft cheeses, he responded, not unkindly.

I was mortified. I had spent the past thirty minutes searching for brie. I nodded, went, oh, okay, uh huh. Le beau tried not to laugh.

The man, named T–I remember now–rattled off facts and figures about the cheese, from the home location, the texture, the mode of production, the tang. And this cheese, he gestured, is made from sheep’s milk. You’ll notice that the cheeses there, as he gestured to the next aisle, are from lamb’s milk. This sheep’s milk cheese is much richer, more pungent, and it’s just this fantastic mouthfeel. It has to do with their diet, the grass of the rolling plains. I highly recommend this cheese, especially on a budget.

This time, we did not call upon T’s expertise. We did, however, walk around, circle into the nearby shops, and ended up at the mall. There weren’t that many people, and we were double-masking with eye protection, so I encouraged him to trust my direction, said we would be fine. We passed by the Gucci and Louis Vuitton and expensive-looking stores with the bored looking guards, and shuffled around the corner. Why don’t you ask for nice things? le beau asked. Because I am emotionally high maintenance, not materially. We turned the corner, but the Apple store was full, so we detoured. We decided to visit the food court, since we were hungry.

In line, le beau pointed at a boy in the distance. See that guy? That’s the new style. I turned to stare. He was lanky, probably sixteen, Gen Z, I inferred, due to the shortness of his shorts. He had, most notably, a tiny red bag slung across his chest. Oh. A fanny pack, apparently. We looked at him quietly.

How am I in-the-know about trends? You’re the one on Instagram! He exclaimed.

Well, I don’t really use Instagram, I explained and paused. Also, yeah, wait, what? You don’t even have social media. How do you know all this slang and lingo?

You’re so out of touch.

(Every time he says slang at home, I give him a look, shoot back, who taught you that? His most recent additions have been “za” and “don’t cap,” neither of which make any sense to me. “You mean ‘suh?”)

We got our food and sat outside on the rooftop patio, which was delightfully empty. I wiped down the table and seats. We settled down to eat. I told him about this morning’s training debacle, where a man from our company had been invited to host a two hour training, during which he tried to hypnotize the entire team. At one point, we were watching a ten minute video encouraging us to swish the saliva around in our mouths, because it would destress us. My boss curtly cut the training short, much to my bemusement.

After eating, we went back to the market, where we bought cookies and coffee and hazelnut spread. Being an adult, I’ve come to find out, is like being a bigger-sized child, except no other adult is telling you that you can’t buy cookies and coffee and hazelnut spread after playing basketball and belting Mulan in the car.

Le beau keeps saying my teeth are big. I’m here, on the record, to say they’re not.