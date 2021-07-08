July 1st, 2021

9:27 AM

The lake isn’t nearly as sad to look at anymore. When I woke up the morning after, a little voice reminded me that there are various forms of beauty on earth, and not all of them are towering, swaggering, ice-and-forest-and-rock encrusted hunks, and there’s goodness in my surroundings too. I know, I know. I’m just being dramatic.

It’s the 4th soon. Eleven years ago, our families walked down the street, about 15 minutes away, to go see fireworks. I still remember the sweltering heat, persistent mosquitos, swarm of people on the sidewalks. How the journey to find blanket seating overshadowed the memory of fireworks themselves. In 2019, I said I wasn’t a fireworks girl. But as I stared at them on the rooftop, where we’d circled around for 45 minutes to find, I was mesmerized, and le beau laughed, said, you’re a fireworks girl.

11:04 PM

Heard ‘Come Through’ on the radio during my drive this afternoon- won’t you come through tonight? – and thought it was pretty, so I looked it up, found it, and have been playing it on guitar ever since.

While singing and playing and watching le beau bop his booty in the corner of my eye, I had a sudden flashback to being thirteen at Guitar Center, unsure as to whether I should buy the guitar or not. I really wanted to learn how to play in the moment, but I was afraid I wouldn’t stick to it. Well, little me, I did. Guitar taught me how to connect the dots, find the patterns. I disliked piano for a long time, but once I picked up guitar, I understood music better, and now turn to both instruments. I wish I had someone to make music with. I don’t have any words to describe the experience of making music with other people, except that it’s its own ? orgasmic? type ? of thing. Nothing can replace it.

WP, you’re being dumb and difficult. I want things to be neat and orderly, this blog included, so I just reordered and reposted everything from the past two weeks. It’s kind of annoying, but whatever. I also went back and got rid of some old drafts, since those tend to collect over the years. I read some of my old entries, and it’s interesting how my mood and state of mind is reflected so heavily in my journal entries.

Last Fall, I was obviously exhausted from the failure of remote work and school – that is, excessive meetings, video calls, unwanted stilted social interaction moderated via Zoom, Teams, what-have-you. NASA was and is an incredible organization, but they met too much. In class, I felt annoyed and petty. I taped a fake photo of myself on webcam for my graduate class, barely attended, and barely scraped by with an A. Ha. I didn’t like the professor, either.

In contrast, these past few months have been of lazy liberation, impish impulsivity. I’ve developed strange beliefs surrounding work, rejecting most everything I’ve embraced previously. All I want to do is live happily and fully, whatever fully might entail. And be left the fuck alone. Anything might change with a second’s notice. I am reminded of how transient everything is.

July 2nd, 2021

8:38 PM

Le beau got us the Venezuelan. Now he’s getting us alcohol. Margaritas. I’m hiding out in the car. I said I wanted to drink. Maybe we’ll watch something when we get home. But we are also going on another road trip tomorrow.

Earlier today was filled with PCD, otherwise known as post Colorado depression. I mostly rolled around on the carpet like a bored cat. Le beau brought us lunch and found me curled up in the corner, blasting Justin Timberlake. He left and called me a few hours later.

“Hey. Where are you?”

“Where you left me. Can you get me?”

So now we’re here. The good news: we’re going on another trip tomorrow. Thank fuck. I requested the Filipino pork skewers and offered to bring potatoes, because potatoes are really the best, and I have no shame in my love for potatoes.

10:43 PM

On the drive back, after screaming Biz Markie and Drake at the top of our small lungs, I mentioned the outdoor concert by our home.

So we took a right turn, took out the picnic blanket, and brought out the drinks and dinner.

Right before we left, a cute dog circled in front of us, squatted, and to the horror of his owner, took a dookie.

“Sweet Lord,” the man said, and came to scoop up the poo.

Then the band played Johnny Cash, the only song we recognized aside from the jazzy classics. It all felt very serendipitous and reminiscent of NM.

Maybe it’s not so bad being back after all. Maybe.

July 3rd, 2021

1:30 PM

Le beau bursts through the door like a golden retriever. I am heating up my coffee cake, a little sullen. He’s talking a million miles a minute about his tires and how he took it to the shop and how they realized something was off about the way it bent and they fixed it. They fixed it!

Are we still going on the trip? He says excitedly–

Look at what time it is.

We’re planning to leave at 2 PM.

It’s 1 PM.

I know! The trip didn’t get cancelled, silly.

Oh, so I was cancelled.

That’s right. You’ve been un-cancelled. Now go pack.

Fortunately, I had the foresight to do my laundry after rolling out of bed at 12. I’ve become a tiny expert at tiny packing. So I have my essentials already in my backpack.

While he’s eating tequeños, he says, I can’t believe we were in Colorado one week ago! I lean on the counter, bellow, do you really have to bring that up right now? He cuts me off – and we’re going on another trip!

The drive will probably be a lot less exciting, but I’m going to try and get excited anyways.

July 4th, 2021

2:42 PM

Debating how long I can hide in the room until it gets weird. It probably already is, but I’m too tired to care.

We were on a mission this morning to not ruin our lives. Let’s hope we were successful. There were Milano mint cookies in the bag, too. Surprise.

I kept saying, “begone, thot,” all morning. It kept replaying in my head on the drive over and I had to try very hard not to giggle and yell, “begone, thot!” with his family present. This morning, however, I unleashed my “begone, thot!” bug in the passenger seat and tapped le beau on the nose as I said it. I also made an offhand comment about something someone said, and he said, you really can’t go roasting him like that.

We stopped by the Starbucks for water and a small drink. Then we cruised back home, where I played with L and we watched Raven’s new show, featuring her and Chelsea as mothers. Feel old yet? I asked le beau. Raven’s a mom. There have recently been a slew of events that make me feel older than not. This was one of them.

We went outside to ride our bikes and scooters to the park. We looked like an absurd gang of oversized children. I saw colorful sprinklers while swinging on the swings, and made a desperate sprint towards the water. I was the only one above ten in the sprinkler arena, but it was worth it.

Apparently they are asking where I am. Le beau has joined me in our hide out. Five tiny raps at the door.

I hate my life, le beau says. I wasn’t built for this.

Now you know how I felt when we first moved in.

July 5th, 2021

10:48 AM

I look up and another hour has passed.

Wanna move to Alaska? I ask.

No! It’s cold, he says.

Begone thot, I respond.

We’re leaving today. And once again, I do not want to go. I suggest moving here. I feel restless.

Do I get a tattoo on my leg? Do we break the lease and live on the road? Maybe later? Sooner? The prospect of time shrinking, dwindling, soon to be replaced by stability, small tyrants, the epitome of a good, healthy life, eats at me. We only have so much time left to do the things we want until we can’t.

July 6th, 2021

10 AM

I’m glad I encouraged us to visit his family over the weekend. It was fun. My heart is full. I am already plotting our next escape. But, compared to returning from Colorado, I feel okay. I’m content to be where I am right now, munching on stale muffins, drinking coffee, and listening to Unbearably White ad nauseam.

3:27 PM

Annnnnd another one bites the dust.

Eating a fruit pop and watching Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

I feel like this is the type of movie I’d like – my old friends loved this movie and quoted it often when I was little.

I can’t believe this is where “bread makes you fat?” came from.

8 PM

How the hell did I find such a perfect fucking movie for today?

It was the perfect mix of trippy, sci-fi, comic book, 90’s video games, 00’s indie rock, and, of course, Michael Cera.

You don’t get Michael Cera to fill a role. You make a role for Michael Cera.

The movie took us five hours to finish. Ironically, despite the movie’s ADD-esque style to capture the attention of us, my generation, “pixilated youth… [who] conflate the moviegoing experience with the synesthetic dispersion of the video arcade,” I still couldn’t pay attention.

It was still pretty amazing.

July 7th, 2021

Thinking of getting a piano keyboard. Right now, ’tis just me and my guitar. I sat on the balcony this morning, strumming and hummin’. I learned how to play the solo from Black Sheep, the pretty one at 3:40. I also found out that Garage Band can translate acoustic to electric, so I’m probably going to do that later. Record the solo, fiddle with Garage Band, share. Maybe.

Anyways. Today was pleasant. I was, as usual, disgruntled about having to talk to people, so I left. I went to the antique mall, where I kept going around and around in circles, mildly lost. It was either the antique mall or comics at the bookstore, so I chose the former. Then I realized that I could do both if I really wanted to. So after an overwhelming stint at the antique store, I drove over to the nearby bookstore. Since I’ve been wearing my mask the past year, I was shocked when I lightly pulled it down and sniffed the bookstore. I forgot how much I liked the smell of bookstores.

After a few hours of being out and about this afternoon, I came home and made some pasta, salad and hash-browns. Le beau seemed visibly distressed that I’d left for so long. As I made my food, I realized there was no protein, so I asked le beau if there was any, and he offered to cook steak. I said we should make potatoes, so we sliced and diced the potatoes, albeit not without some difficulty.

I claimed my methodology was better than his, so we had a competition. Then I realized my methodology was probably not better than his – he was on the fourth finished potato and I, still on five halves – and so I stalked away to the couch. Later I joined him again.

What happens if you eat a bad potato?

You get sick. Duh.

But it’s a potato.

Yeah, well, potatoes can get diseased. Remember the Irish famine?

That was–oh, my god. The potatoes didn’t get the Irish sick, the potatoes themselves were infected.

No, the potatoes diseased the Irish.

-pause-

Wait, are you serious? Look at me right now.

Then I broke out into peals of l(a)ughter, giddy at having tricked him once again and went back to the couch, only to rejoin him a little later to oil and season the potatoes. He put together the steak, caramelized and sweet and tasty, with the potatoes, and some broccoli, but I was too full to eat.

I drank some white wine and put on Puss in Boots, which is fucking hilarious. These writers are phenomenal. We ended up here because there was a scene featuring Zach Galifianakis and a corn dog on one of the previews, which privately made me think of myself. It also made le beau think of me. Heh. I said I didn’t know who Zach Galifianakis was, so we looked him up on the search bar. Puss in Boots popped up. I insisted on watching it. Honestly, this movie deserves an Emmy, it’s so good. Zach, for any curious readers, plays the sinister egg. Humpty Alexander Dumpty. My little juevo, Puss hissed.

July 8th, 2021

3 PM

The last time we got boba, we stole a basketball. Now we’re getting boba, and we’re bringing the basketball. I hope no one’s at the park. I mean. It is the middle of the day.

Are we degenerates? I think we’re degenerates.

8 PM

On our way to get some chocolate boba, the two of us in shorts and T-shirts and sneakers, ready to ball ‘n’ boba, I belted out my favorite Disney classics. Hakuna Matata and I’ll Make A Man Out Of You. Beautiful scores. Riveting lyrics. I was really getting into it, too.

Can you order the boba? he looked over and asked.

I held up a finger to signal ‘wait,’ since my favorite part was coming up. After it passed, I called the shop, which had adapted quickly to the pandemic. We ordered and paid over the phone, and they brought it to our car. Then we went to the park by the lake. The court was empty. As if on cue, a symphony score from The Little Mermaid washed over the car.

We hopped out, had some friendly fire non-competition. I didn’t really eat that much for lunch, so I was kind of dizzy, but he insisted I make the last shot. His name was B. Buckets. I was Lu Layup. I said it would be funnier if I was Lu Buckets and he was B. Layup, because it would be ironic to the audience how we didn’t choose the alliterative names, but the joke didn’t slap. B. Buckets it is, I conceded.

Then we decided we would go to the new massive Italian market-grocery-restaurant-coffeeshop that recently opened up. It’s really this glittering oasis of all-things-Italian, polished with wines and chocolates and peaches and bread and pressed juices and cured meats and delicate cheeses. The last time we went, I said, let’s make a charcuterie board. Le beau, ever the social creature, brought along the man behind the counter. He knew all things meat and cheese, eloquently explained the history of everything on display. It’d been an awkward first conversation, though.

Hi, um, do you have brie? I’d feebly asked, suddenly uncomfortable about being in the spotlight.

Um, yeah, so, brie’s French, so no, we don’t have brie, but we do have Italian soft cheeses, he responded, not unkindly.

I was mortified. I had spent the past thirty minutes searching for brie. I nodded, went, oh, okay, uh huh. Le beau tried not to laugh.

The man, named T–I remember now–rattled off facts and figures about the cheese, from the home location, the texture, the mode of production, the tang. And this cheese, he gestured, is made from sheep’s milk. You’ll notice that the cheeses there, as he gestured to the next aisle, are from lamb’s milk. This sheep’s milk cheese is much richer, more pungent, and it’s just this fantastic mouthfeel. It has to do with their diet, the grass of the rolling plains. I highly recommend this cheese, especially on a budget.

This time, we did not call upon T’s expertise. We did, however, walk around, circle into the nearby shops, and ended up at the mall. There weren’t that many people, and we were double-masking with eye protection, so I encouraged him to trust my direction, said we would be fine. We passed by the Gucci and Louis Vuitton and expensive-looking stores with the bored looking guards, and shuffled around the corner. Why don’t you ask for nice things? le beau asked. Because I am emotionally high maintenance, not materially. We turned the corner, but the Apple store was full, so we detoured. We decided to visit the food court, since we were hungry.

In line, le beau pointed at a boy in the distance. See that guy? That’s the new style. I turned to stare. He was lanky, probably sixteen, Gen Z, I inferred, due to the shortness of his shorts. He had, most notably, a tiny red bag slung across his chest. Oh. A fanny pack, apparently. We looked at him quietly.

How am I in-the-know about trends? You’re the one on Instagram! He exclaimed.

Well, I don’t really use Instagram, I explained and paused. Also, yeah, wait, what? You don’t even have social media. How do you know all this slang and lingo?

You’re so out of touch.

(Every time he says slang at home, I give him a look, shoot back, who taught you that? His most recent additions have been “za” and “don’t cap,” neither of which make any sense to me. “You mean ‘suh?”)

We got our food and sat outside on the rooftop patio, which was delightfully empty. I wiped down the table and seats. We settled down to eat. I told him about this morning’s training debacle, where a man from our company had been invited to host a two hour training, during which he tried to hypnotize the entire team. At one point, we were watching a ten minute video encouraging us to swish the saliva around in our mouths, because it would destress us. My boss curtly cut the training short, much to my bemusement.