On my drive to the bookstore, in pursuit of graphic novels and distraction from my annoyance, I kept thinking back to this one conversation I’d had with this one person I’d gone on a date with a long, long time ago.

We had sat in the booth of a bakery, the one with the chocolate cream puff pastries, sunlight drifting in. He said that his family was Buddhist. His mother often noted that, in Buddhism, it was believed that the people we crossed paths with once in this lifetime were people we had crossed paths with hundreds of times in previous lifetimes.

I had sat there quietly, my face caked with foundation. We contemplated this in silence. Wondering if we’d met before, I guess. I doubt it. But who really knows? Aside from this phrase, the date was, otherwise, insignificant. Eventually, I told him I wasn’t interested, around Valentine’s, and I felt guilty about it. I never saw him again.

When I entered the bookstore today, I turned right, and saw, in bright orange, tucked beside Biography and True Crime, the newest translation of Tibetan Book of the Dead. Tibetan Book of the Dead. For years, I’d been wanting to read this book, but I had never been able to find a copy. The library didn’t have it. Neither did Libby. Neither did, surprisingly, the Internet. So I gave up.

What an interesting coincidence, and fitting moment, to stumble upon this book on Buddhism and reincarnation–right as I had thought back to that conversation.

The book is hard to read. Understandably. It’s written in verse, was composed in the 8th century, and discovered in the 14th. And then, of course, there’s the subject matter. The topic of life and death and every stage in between is probably…dense. Maybe dense isn’t the right word, but maybe it is the right time to read this book.

I mean. A part of me has been exhausted, and another part of me wants nothing but to let go. Time to lighten up with a silly graphic novel.

Edit: Guess I somehow picked a graphic novel on the topic, too…