July 9th, 2021

Actual footage of me rolling out of bed 15 minutes before meetings.

The longest part is making the coffee. Brushing my hair, dabbing on eyeshadow, and throwing on a grey sweater takes three minutes. But then I have to set up the coffee. Boil the water, pour it into the phin, wait for it to filter, get rid of any remnants, add creamer, and then hop in front of my laptop, acting as if I wasn’t blissfully asleep twenty minutes ago.

Being my usual klutzy self, I broke my coffee maker last year. Determined to drink less coffee, I didn’t buy a new one. I resigned myself to use the Vietnamese coffee filter le beau had bought me a while ago. For those who aren’t familiar with a Vietnamese coffee filter, it’s quite literally a metal cup with tiny holes on the bottom. It’s a tedious process. I thought it would deter me from all the coffee-drinking. But instead of drinking less coffee, I just….continued making coffee, just with a laborious daily process. At the tiny home in Colorado, I felt like a pioneer woman, boiling water in the saucer-pan.

I’m sitting on the cot on our balcony. I did this in Colorado, except I was facing mountains, not a developing manmade lake. Colorado still feels like a dream. I’m planning to carve out 10 days in September to take another trip. Le beau tentatively suggested a trip this weekend, and I looked at him and said, okay, want me to take Friday off? But it turns out the place he wanted to go wasn’t the place he wanted to go. So we’re staying put. For now.

I turned in a subpar assignment last week, while I was recovering in the condo. My nostrils flared when I realized. Of course it was shit – nobody knew I had been on vacation with a throbbing headache. When my co-worker sent the group text photos of her granddaughter’s birthday party, I turned and said, there are two types of employees in the world. The type that send their team photos of their grandkid, and the type that don’t tell you they’ve been out of town for ten days, like me.

Olivia Rodrigo is a testament to the incredible artistic effectiveness of break-ups. Honestly, good 4 her. She reminds me of when I was a heartbroken teen. Where was she when I was dramatically scrawling the lyrics to deja vu and good 4 u and drivers license way less eloquently in my diary? In daycare. Huh. Anyways. I guess the brokenness made her. See? Nothing is objectively good or bad. It just depends on how you look at it….

Okay, I’m bored of blogging now. I think I’m going to play guitar and read Kafka on the Shore now.