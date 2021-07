We don’t pay enough homage to the originals birthing pop culture, but that doesn’t make each discovery any less exciting.

Sometimes it’s as uncanny as standing in the furniture store next to that dreadfully blue sleeper couch you almost bought and returned the next day and asking Siri, what song is this?

I love what each artist did to make their song their own. Vibing especially hard to Them Changes tonight. Here are some favorites.

Parent:

Children:

Parent:

Child:

Parent:

Children: