If you graduate, but don’t share it on social media, did you actually graduate?

First, let me just say that le beau is a natural. He captured some really beautiful graduation photos this afternoon.

Secondly, what a day.

After a torrid afternoon of torpedoing around the place, the two of us cleaning, (swept-floors-wiped-floors-washed-pans-wiped-surfaces-vacuumed-carpets-cleaned-toiletandbathtubandcounters-hung-art-did-laundry (three-rounds)) I hobbled into the bathroom and started applying makeup.

It’s been about…a year since I’ve worn real, actual, full-fledged makeup. From when we last had a photoshoot. Our first and only photoshoot. I was insistent, because there was a Covid-19 safety window, and we didn’t have any nice photos together Normally, I’m averse to that type of stuff, the corny shit, because cooties, but it just felt Very Necessary at the time. Good Photos Together. Despite le beau’s reluctance, I pestered him about it, so we had our photos taken together like real, grownup, lovey-dovey adults.

I had showed up with a folded-up printout of couple’s poses we could imitate to a T. This, however, had been unnecessary. Le beau, I discovered, had a real flair for posing and location. While I was busy fumbling around to look exactly like the couples in the printout, he offered suggestions, twirled me around, adjusted angles. It turned out to be a lot more fun than I had anticipated. Today was the same. I was nervous when we started, elated when we finished.

In the bathroom, I continued applying makeup, feeling progressively more and more like a clown. Then I changed into my white dress. I walked into the living room, did an awkward little twirl. Le beau smiled at me. I feel like a clown, I said. You look pretty, he responded. I said we had to get my high heels. From prom. Because I have no high heels. In fact, I can’t walk in high heels. This became obvious the moment I slipped my feet into the half-inch heels and started wobbling towards the car.

Um, you’re supposed to walk toe-to-toe, le beau said, like it was the most obvious thing in the world.

What?

Toe-to-toe. Why else do you think señora had the biggest calves? Because she wore heels every single day, and she was walkin’ toe to toe, he explained.

Then he proceeded to walk around on his tiptoes, pretending he was wearing heels. I followed his example into the car. I wasn’t sure if I believed him. So I googled how to walk in high heels. For beginners.

We showed up at the first photoshoot location, the one with the fountain and gazebo. It was hot, humid. Mosquitos feasted on our legs. But le beau still managed to capture lovely photos. I made suggestions on location and lighting, and he took them in stride. Mission Location 1 Accomplished. Since it was hot, and we were sweaty, he suggested we go to Smoothie King. So we did. Soon, we were driving over to the second location, an event venue with a garden, fountain, field, and pond that I’d discovered last year for this very purpose. It all went so smoothly. Then it was Mission Location 2 Accomplished.

As we left the venue, it began to dawn on me that I had graduated. Shit. I graduated. I’m done with school. I’m actually done with school. (According to my title, I haven’t graduated, but in reality, I have. I’ll share the photos later.) When I was a senior in high school, I vowed to never go to graduate school and to never pursue Psychology. In the end, I caved, and I went to graduate school for Psychology. I remember when I had the realization, the epiphany, that I needed to do this. I think my best friend went “duh,” when I told her. Like it took me long enough. So did my family and le beau. They had a similar response. Since then, they have been endlessly supportive.

I’m not sure what I did to be so fortunate in this life (probably nothing), but I am, and I am grateful for it.