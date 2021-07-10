Here comes the sun

11:46 AM

It is. Noon. Le beau is making me eggs and potatoes for brunch. He made eggs and potatoes last night while I was jamming out to Black Sheep and PEN15 was on-pause on television. I kept watching the song over and over and over. I want to watch the movie again, because the last time we did, I was having difficulty paying attention and keeping up with the visuals.

The sun is out, and the day is young, so I think maybe I’ll finally take those graduation photos I’ve been wanting to, even though I graduated a little while ago. I’ll wear the white dress I haven’t touched in a year, and I’ll prance around a little awkwardly, and I’ll share tidbits of my life to the wormholes of social media where people pretend to care but really don’t.

D texted me last night and asked if I wanted to hang out next month, but honestly, I don’t want to hang out with anybody. I mean, what’s new, really, but, like, I feel guilty. I’m miffed I can’t hide behind the usual excuses, because God knows I have way too much time on my hands. K also texted me the same day asking if I wanted to go on vacation with her, maybe on Spring Break. I paused. Did she mean an upcoming Spring Break, like medical-school-Spring-Break-where-it’s-the-middle-of-the-summer-Spring-Break? Or Spring Break 2022, where the delta’s variant offspring’s cousin’s child’s best friend’s variant’s mutation will hopefully be discovered? I didn’t respond, and I feel really bad now, so I should respond. I just don’t know what.

I kind of like my new system where I shoot off daily entries, a haphazard mess, and then clean and consolidate them a week later. A few days ago, I found some blog entries that I wrote ten years ago. A lot of same-same-but-different. Dumb jokes, things I did at school, people I saw, things I thought, except I was a lot more wrapped up in school, understandably. You know, I’m so relieved to be done with school. I really am.