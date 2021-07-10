July 9th, 2021

We’re degenerates.

Oh, I’ll say.

Why is toilet paper here? (Like birdperson.)

I wish you watched all the cartoons so you would get my references.

But I already watch so many.

Yeah, but you need to watch all of them. Napoleon Dynamite. Bob’s Burgers. Rick and Morty. Shrek. Bojack Horseman. Pen15.

(I swear I’m Maya and he’s Anna. When the camera pans from Anna talking about how much she likes the pizza bites to Maya, we’re like oh my god, that’s you, that’s me.)

I’ll wake up tomorrow, and we’ll go to IKEA. I want to buy a cream colored ottoman.

One good thing to come out of the mask-wearing – which I admittedly love – is having the anonymity I’ve always craved. Now I can leave the house in dark shades, a dark hoodie, and a dark mask. The woman at IKEA blurted you look like the unab-m-b-e-r and I laughed nervously. When she realized what she had said, she tried to make me feel better: he was really smart, you know!

I prefer to compare myself to Louis Belcher.

A few years ago, we went to IKEA and ate Swedish meatballs for dinner. I got the chocolate cake, which I couldn’t finish, but also wanted to bring home with me, because I have a sweet tooth. So I stuffed the chocolate cake into the small white ketchup containers and put those in my bag before we went to the movies. Did I eat the cake in the theatre? I didn’t not eat cake in the theatre. This was all captured on video, unfortunately.

What a beautiful, trippy movie. Scott Pilgrim. I feel like I’m at summer camp. I keep playing this song, Black Sheep.

I know I’m probably on a high right now because everything looks and sounds funny, and I’m so glad we have the same sense of humor, because 85% of the shit I say is said because I am amusing myself. But what goes up must come down. I won’t fret, though. I remember early Spring being shite. It was so dumb, the way we became embroiled in things that weren’t real. The human mind is a weird fucking thing, the way it attaches itself to nonexistent outcomes. Eventually, I exclaimed, none of that was real.

This is real, though. Right now.

It’s Friday night and I’m making cheesy eggs. It’s Friday night and he’s making cheesy eggs. I should supervise. Oh. He just got egg on himself. Of course he did.

8 PM

Michael’s got a big badonkadonk. No hate though, I said absent-mindedly in the car.

Then I realized what I said and started laughing. We’ve gone from Shakespeare to this. Oh, how the English language has regressed.

We went to an RV dealership today. At first, I entertained the idea of driving across the nation, living on the road, being a 21st century nomad. I mean. It seemed enticing. Do I like hiking? Sure. Do I like biking? Sure. Do I like the great outdoors? Sure. But do I fancy the idea of managing tubes of my own waste and dealing with my car-house breaking down on a highway and lack of access to immediate electricity and shoddy WiFi and the sound of children outside my window? No. No, I do not.

Our salesman was a laid back man named C. He was tall, talked with a drawl, and had light blue eyes. For some reason, he reminded me of KillaKayTV. I’m just going to throw this here for posterity.

My mood went from 100 to 0 real fast. I started to shut down the moment we began shuffling from the bathroom to the bed, all within 10 feet of each other. See. I like my space. A lot. Even my best friend is aware of this.

So the notion of not having much of it aggravated me. It’s kind of incredible that we went from looking at houses in January to RV’s now, in July, attesting to how much the things we want can change so quickly. In the car, I said, I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not about it. I rattled off some of my concerns, handling-of-human-waste-included, and we sped off to get some food. We got Taco Cabana, with two margaritas, finished half when we got home, then drove to Wal-Mart. I filled him in on some of the Rodrigo-Carpenter drama, since that shit keeps me young.

I wandered aimlessly around the store while le beau fished for the things he needed. I did get myself some floss, the length of a football field. Le beau is amused and impressed that, after I visited the dentist for the first time in a long time, I was so horrified at the prospect of two cavities that I began flossing religiously–at least five times a day. I ordered the highest count of stannous fluoride toothpaste, brush thrice a day, bought xylitol gum, munch on it regularly. My deep-rooted fear of bacteria extends to everything, really, teeth included. The only consistent thing I did on our road trip was floss.

Oh. And I remembered my morning blog entry so I also got a coffee-maker. Finally.

9:40 AM

Actual footage of me rolling out of bed 15 minutes before meetings.

The longest part is making the coffee. Brushing my hair, dabbing on eyeshadow, and throwing on a grey sweater takes three minutes. But then I have to set up the coffee. Boil the water, pour it into the phin, wait for it to filter, get rid of any remnants, add creamer, and then hop in front of my laptop, acting as if I wasn’t blissfully asleep twenty minutes ago.

Being my usual klutzy self, I broke my coffee maker last year. Determined to drink less coffee, I didn’t buy a new one. I resigned myself to use the Vietnamese coffee filter le beau had bought me a while ago. For those who aren’t familiar with a Vietnamese coffee filter, it’s quite literally a metal cup with tiny holes on the bottom. It’s a tedious process. I thought it would deter me from all the coffee-drinking. But instead of drinking less coffee, I just….continued making coffee, just with a laborious daily process. At the tiny home in Colorado, I felt like a pioneer woman, boiling water in the saucer-pan.

I’m sitting on the cot on our balcony. I did this in Colorado, except I was facing mountains, not a developing manmade lake. Colorado still feels like a dream. I’m planning to carve out 10 days in September to take another trip. Le beau tentatively suggested a trip this weekend, and I looked at him and said, okay, want me to take Friday off? But it turns out the place he wanted to go wasn’t the place he wanted to go. So we’re staying put. For now.

I turned in a subpar assignment last week, while I was recovering in the condo. My nostrils flared when I realized. Of course it was shit – nobody knew I had been on vacation with a throbbing headache. When my co-worker sent the group text photos of her granddaughter’s birthday party, I turned and said, there are two types of employees in the world. The type that send their team photos of their grandkid, and the type that don’t tell you they’ve been out of town for ten days, like me.

Olivia Rodrigo is a testament to the incredible artistic effectiveness of break-ups. Honestly, good 4 her. She reminds me of when I was a heartbroken teen. Where was she when I was dramatically scrawling the lyrics to deja vu and good 4 u and drivers license way less eloquently in my diary? Huh. Anyways. I guess the brokenness made her. See? Nothing is objectively good or bad. It just depends on how you look at it….

Hey, look, I’m not alone:

“I think the thing about Olivia Rodrigo is that her music is very clearly pulling inspiration from the angsty, rage-y, I’m-a-young-sad-cool-girl artists from many of our teen years and a lot of the geriatric millennial effusiveness about her is drawn from that sense of nostalgia,” writer Leah Johnson said on Twitter. This is definitely true, but I think part of the draw is also that, unlike the angsty and rage-y musicians of our youth, Rodrigo sings about wearing makeup to make someone like her more and not being able to parallel park, experiences that actually happened to a lot of us as teenagers but weren’t covered by our favourite artists at the time. With Rodrigo’s music, we get to feel nostalgia for music that didn’t exist for us when we needed it most. How Olivia Rodrigo Became A Pop Icon For Geriatric Millennials