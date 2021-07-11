I can’t sleep, but I feel freakishly alert. Maybe it was the coffee I had this afternoon. Or the tea. I don’t know. I can’t sleep, either way. I haven’t had a bad bout of insomnia in a while – that’s a lie, actually, since I think I couldn’t sleep in early April, but the notion of things being ephemeral made me feel a little better. This will pass. The sleeplessness. I kept reminding myself of that. It worked. Sort of.

When I can’t sleep, I write. I didn’t write anything in my diary this morning, although I guess I’m blogging right now. But I did read some older entries. From a few months ago. Just as I suspected. It was a moody blip. Earlier today, I was trying to piece together the different time periods. Determine if it was a high or a low. Remember if I was obsessively trying to create, or if I was obsessively trying to avoid. I vividly remember the latter part of 2019 being strangely drab. Inappropriately, the bulk of 2020 was fine. The end of it was not. The start of 2021 was a dreary, anxious continuation of the wintertime.

I’m surprised to read a lot of what I’m reading in my diary. It’s very somber and roundabout. In general, I latch onto things: dreams, books, movies, ideas, drawing, photos, archiving, blogging, sleeplessness, sadness, jokes. Lately, everything’s been funny to me. I don’t know why. I pretend I’m Connor McGregor tonight, who fought on MMA and had a bad land and broke his ankle, and I yell, “fook him!” For no reason at all, it is the funniest thing ever to me. I refuse to turn on the air conditioner and we play rock, paper, scissors, best of three (wins), and when he wins two of three tries, I’m insistent that he must win a third time. It’s best of three (wins), I explain. I lose anyways.

I don’t really know where I’m going with this, except that I don’t know why I’m up. I know I don’t feel listless. I know I don’t feel sad. I know I don’t feel aimless. I have a lot of energy, so I infer that this is a high. In April, I couldn’t stop thinking about art pours. I was animating songs and I was drawing and I was painting and I was decorating and I was scouring the internet for interior design. I don’t even know what I was doing in May. I think I was inundated in books and movies. Weird, moody horror movies. I started playing guitar again.

I have no idea where June even went. What did we even do in June? I feel like that was when everything started to seem really funny. At the tail end, we had our trip, because I felt, in the least morbid way possible, that everything else didn’t matter, I was boxing ourselves in for no reason at all, and it was time we did the things we wanted to do. So I guess the trip was pivotal not in the trip itself, but the realizations that catalyzed it. I think I just giggled my way throughout the entire month, interspersed with irritated grumbling.

The wind is blowing so hard outside it’s making a low dull hum and things are reverberating. Things are shaking. The window is shaking. It sounds like clicking. And it’s getting louder. It’s fucking terrifying. I wish I weren’t awake right now.