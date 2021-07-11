Opened up Instagram for the first time in a while to see that I had missed someone’s birthday. Bored and annoyed, I was about to exit when I saw one of V’s posts. I stopped. V is so cool. She’s probably one of the few people on social media whose content I enjoy. Everything else online seems like a haphazard mess of glitterized bullshit, but whatever. I’ll occasionally partake. Although it is still disturbing how, every time I open the app, there’s an ad about something I’ve been talking about. In person. In my private life. App doesn’t even hide it. Doesn’t even hide it. I once dreamt about bruschetta and opened the app to see an ad for bruschetta. I haven’t eaten bruschetta in years.

Anyways. I like V. I can’t believe we lived together. She changed, but for the better. I noticed this a little while ago when she started spouting off things I believe but keep to myself. Based on her posts, I figured she’d done drugs, likely traveled, maybe to South America, in the years following graduation. Probably both – took a trip, did drugs, and I’m guessing it included certain letters of the alphabet. I’m guessing she had epiphanies. Rolling epiphanies. She seemed the type: adventurous, open, flowy. She played guitar, too, and sang in her room, and she had a beautiful voice. She would sometimes leave her room to bake a pizza, and then disappear back into her room. I distinctly remember how she baked a lot of pizza.

She’s always sharing things that I need to hear at a particular moment. I feel like I get a lot more guidance from unexpected forms of media, like songs that pop up or books I gravitate towards or floating social media posts, than people. Maybe it’s because I’m skeptical of people, and people never seem to say the right thing or understand. Like a two year old, I’m starting to re-marvel at the mind, and how the people around us can only infer so much from the things we deliberately say. It’s like that quote from Murakami I always circle back to, whenever I feel tired or misunderstood or whatever: “I sometimes think that people’s hearts are like deep wells. Nobody knows what’s at the bottom. All you can do is imagine by what comes floating to the surface every once in a while.”