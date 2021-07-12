A lost horse

I think, if the past six months have taught me anything, it’s that even when things feel really uncomfortable in the moment, and I’m distressed or sad or anxious or frustrated or what-have-you, in retrospect, the right people, the right messages, the right incidences were all there, placed on the path, like intentional rocks. In the end, initial disappointment makes way for relief. Initial confusion makes way for clarity. Initial denial makes way for acceptance. And initial sadness makes way for joy. In the moment, I tend to ascribe so much significance to seemingly dualistic concepts: this is bad, and that is good. That is right, and this is wrong. But maybe it’s more like the Chinese fable my dad told me last November, before the election, about the farmer who lost his horse. (Albeit, in my biased perspective, skewed towards good fortune – there I go again, with dualistic thinking -)

Once upon a time there was a Chinese farmer whose horse ran away. That evening, all of his neighbors came around to commiserate.

They said, “We are so sorry to hear your horse has run away. This is most unfortunate.”

The farmer said, “Maybe.”

The next day the horse came back bringing seven wild horses with it, and in the evening everybody came back and said,

“Oh, isn’t that lucky. What a great turn of events. You now have eight horses!”

The farmer again said, “Maybe.”

The following day his son tried to break one of the horses, and while riding it, he was thrown and broke his leg.

The neighbors then said, “Oh dear, that’s too bad,” and the farmer responded, “Maybe.”

The next day the conscription officers came around to conscript people into the army, and they rejected his son because he had a broken leg.

Again all the neighbors came around and said, “Isn’t that great!”

Again, he said, “Maybe.”

The whole process of nature is an integrated process of immense complexity, and it’s really impossible to tell whether anything that happens in it is good or bad — because you never know what will be the consequence of the misfortune; or, you never know what will be the consequences of good fortune.

– Alan Watts