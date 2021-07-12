July 12th, 2021

9:17 AM

God, meetings are soul-sucking. So much talking, so little doing. Geez. No wonder L in grad school was always hounding us to meet, meet, meet. I was always like, um, no, let’s not. We can meet two times. That. Will. Do. And you know what? It did. I almost spat out my drink when my grad school friend sent this in the group chat and said, that’s you!

I mean. She’s not wrong. I guess I really didn’t hide my tendencies in graduate school. But I’m immobilized in the workplace, because I have no leverage. If other people want to talk, they talk. So we talk. And talk. And talk. And talk.

At least I’m sitting outside while we pull corporate teeth. It’s nice outside today. Strangely cool. I feel antsy anyways. I woke up peeved and stepped onto the balcony, intent on identifying the culprit of my peace-destroyer. A couple walking their dog. Another reason I dislike dogs. Why bark when you could meow? I looked around: the sun was rising over the lake, and you could see the moon, distant in the sky. For a brief moment, a small ray of awe punctuated the annoyance.

Irritability comes with the creativity. It’s the terrain. At the same time, I know emotions are a little more malleable than that. So I need to do two things in life. I need to 1) meditate and 2) pick up my gratitude journaling again. I did a little of journaling back in February, but it tapered off. I’ll start now. Again. Three things I’m grateful for.

I am grateful that I have a job that pays well, is virtual, and has easy hours. Even though I moan and groan about all the talking – well, once the talking stops, so does the work. So. That’s one helluva silver lining. I am grateful that I have a roof above my head. Especially one that keeps me from rattling alongside the panes, which they were doing two nights ago. I am grateful for the privilege of education. Even though I formally concluded that journey recently, I would be remiss… if I didn’t reflect on – first, even having an education – secondly, having had excellent education my entire life – and third, having had incredible teachers and friends and mentors, all of whom affected my life in both incremental and monumental ways.

I have to remind myself of how fortunate I am. Because I am. So. WordPress. Hold me accountable. Whenever I hop on here to spew whatever’s floating around in my head, remind me to write about what I’m grateful for.