When in IKEA

Door opened. I looked up. We made eye contact. I squinted suspiciously.

Here. Look. I got you a coffee maker.

Then he held up a box with an image of a tall, black coffee maker on it. The other day, I’d bought a coffee maker, the only one on the shelf, one that was too big and, much to my horror, milk white. All of our appliances are black.

I grunted in response. Examined the box from across the room. So the standoff was over. Our cars had passed each other in the garage earlier that day. Through the windshield, I shot him my biggest, most intimidating nostril-flare. Later, he said he saw my dumb expression through the window. Then I stole his parking spot.

Want to go to IKEA? We can look at console tables, he suggested.

That sounded enticing. I’m always up for some interior design and furniture eye-shopping. So I looked up their hours – we had an hour and a half until they closed – and I drove us over. I made fun of how he’s perpetually a mess during standoffs. He chuckled. Said I made him resort to his vices. It’s just how dramatic you are, I said.

On the drive over, I saw an In-N-Out Burger. Hungry, we stopped by to order some food.

Ask him if they can mix shake flavors.

We’re not doing that today, I said.

Uh, okay, Mom. Ask him!

No! I hissed back.

Hi, can you mix shake flavors? The strawberry, chocolate and vanilla? He yelled over me.

We sure can! That’ll be our Neapolitan Shake.

Thanks, I’ll take one of those.

I ordered a cheeseburger and chocolate shake and fries. He ordered a ketchup-and-patty burger. As we waited in line, which seemed to stretch on for forever, I screamed, is this In-N-Out? Because I’m only goin’ In! He audibly winced. We ate our food in the parking lot of IKEA. Then we waited in the customer service line.

Long story short, we bought rock-hard mattresses the day we moved in, because I was under the impression that I slept on a rock-hard bed, which I don’t. It turns out that the rock-hard mattress was worse for both of our backs than a floor itself. We used a trick to get IKEA customer service on the phone, a la Reddit, but then they all gave us different answers, so we ended up not returning the mattresses at all.

The fine print said 90 days for mattresses. It’s been, uh, maybe 100. I suggested we wait in line anyways so we could get a hard no. The blonde woman we spoke to was a frank woman, and she was funny, advised us to bring the mattress over separately, since per company policy, they would only accept one mattress return. I privately joked to him that we should just stand in different parts of the line with our big mattresses to return and pretend not to know each other. I’m sure they wouldn’t be able to tell we were related – not our stature, outfit, demeanor, black masks, or shades.

Remember that time we went to IKEA and the movies?

Yes. When you put your cake in the ketchup containers –

A few years ago, we went on an IKEA date. After we ate our Swedish meatballs, I was too full to eat any more of the chocolate cake, but also too attached to the perfectly good chocolate cake to throw it away. So I sliced and shoved it into small white ketchup containers, which I then placed in my purse, and brought out to eat during the movies. I’m pretty sure you brought a fork in there, too, le beau said. I wouldn’t be surprised if I did. Later, I put the cake in my fridge, and nibbled on it throughout the week.

We walked through the treacherous unending maze of IKEA. At this point, we were the only ones left in the store. Le beau brought some clothes hangers. We broke out into a quick dance-off in the middle of the store before scuttling out and off into my car. It all just felt so scandalous, this unexpected IKEA night run during closing hours. Oh, the things we do for fun.