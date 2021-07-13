July 13th, 2021

Annnd the boys are back in town.

They’ve seemed bored lately – sleeping more than usual – so le beau suggested we buy them some toys. We went to the pet store and returned home with a twig house, some hay lollipops, willow sticks, and a pink tunnel that turned out to be too small. Butter trampled on Cocoa while trying to eat a bell pepper. They kept munching on the house. The pigs are having a ball. God, I love my pigs. I’ll have pig storytime later.

Around noon today, I drove us over to the hobbit-hole coffeeshop that we found over a year ago. I haven’t been in a cafe since last February. We holed up in the circular room, where there was a big table for ten, where nobody else would intrude. I perused the Internet, did a little work, while le beau scoured the Internet for programs. He walked over to a pizza place down the street, and returned with a chicken-BBQ-cilantro-type-deal that I scarfed down.

Luckily, we were seated far away from other people, because one man in particular kept coughing in the corner. We were the only ones with masks. The cafe started to fill up – mostly in the main seating area. An hour in, le beau pointed out that there was a first date going on in the hallway area. Their chirpy voices sailed across the coffeeshop. I nodded. Said I’d investigate for myself. My public pastimes include breaking out into dance and guessing how long couples have been together. At IKEA last night, I stood very still while side-eyeing a hip-looking couple. Nine months, I declared. They’ve been together for nine months.

Well, by God, this was a first date if I’ve ever seen one. They sat up straight, very straight, very stiffly, with blindingly bright smiles. Their voices inflected upwards, downwards, bobbing, up and down, waves of enthusiasm. There was this cheery tension between them. Unreliably happy. Unsustainably saccharine. I slipped my shades on and walked back to base camp.

Defo first date, I confirmed. Then I leaned back and said, gruffly – brings back memories.

Of what?

Of first dates. Don’t miss it.

As people began to pile in, so did our mounting tension, so I drove us back. A wave of sudden tiredness hit me. When we got home, I said, we should get some drinks. Why didn’t we get them earlier? he asked.

We hopped into his truck, went to the pet store, and then visited our new favorite liquor store. I was thinking of White Claw, weirdly enough, and how we’ve never tried it. A few minutes later, he blurted, what about White Claw? So we bought the variety pack, and now I’m on the couch, sipping the mango White Claw. I don’t get all the fuss: it’s basically La Croix, but with alcohol.

Also, I shared my graduation photos, so here’s one, as promised. The photos, in general, feel weirdly revealing. Maybe it’s because I’m wearing a dress. I guess this is what happens when I spend two years slinking around in oversized shirts and sweaters. I ended up deleting the social media apps right afterwards, because they keep offering intrusive ads I never asked for. Like, thanks, let’s not listen to my conversations in real life.

Anywho. What should I watch tonight? Hm.