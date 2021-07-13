Yesterday we drove past one of my previous student’s neighborhoods. She was the one with a Michael Scott sticker on the back of her phone and who referenced herself in third person: “Get it together, Cass!” When she said that, I couldn’t help it. I burst out laughing. I liked her.

There was one time where she tooted in the silence, and, mortified, apologized profusely. I had to bite my lip to not laugh that time. It wasn’t the toot – it was how she apologized. As I wonder about her, I’m sure she’s doing well. All of them were well-off, well to-do, buffered by the success and privilege and care of their parents.

It isn’t to say that their parents don’t work hard, but when I think of our immigrant parents, who had little handed over to them, now growing old and yet so much more driven than us, I feel a tinge of sadness. They worked so we would have better lives. They sacrificed and took risks so we could be surrounded by Mattel Barbie dolls and Thanksgiving holiday dinners and Spongebob on TV and ice-skating lessons every Tuesday at 5.

In that sense, our upbringing was not unlike that of my student – we, too, were buffered by the success and privilege and care of their parents. I guess it’s an ideal cycle: for the next generation to have it better than the last. Still. l wish they – my parents, our parents -wouldn’t work so hard.

Which reminds me – I should segway into three things I’m grateful for:

I am grateful for my parents, for their love and support and everything they’ve provided and sacrificed for a better life I am grateful to have had a happy and rambunctious childhood I am grateful for our light workloads, which’ll let us jet off this afternoon to an interesting-looking coffeeshop we discovered last March (off-topic, but on my mind right now, as I wait for le beau to hurry up)