Annnnd the boys are back in town.

When I first saw my boys at the pet shop, I immediately knew they were the pigs I’d been looking for. The day before that, we had spent three hours at the home for pigs, where many were skittish and abandoned. One scratched le beau. Another darted under a hut every time I passed by. As much as I wanted to love one pig, two pigs, any pig, I didn’t.

I knew I wanted two twin boys, preferably Abyssinian, who were young and bonded. I saw one little girl Abyssinian at the home for pigs and marveled at the swirls in her fur. She was alone, though, meaning I’d have to find her a friend, a partner, and there were risks in adopting girl pigs. There was a black bunny, whom I fell in love with, who reached out for us like an excited puppy, but I knew I couldn’t come home with a rabbit. In the end, none of the pigs were for me. Disappointed, I cautioned the people around me from getting pig items, like food and pen materials.

The next day, after my teaching session, I decided to go to Starbucks. I normally don’t. I was close to home, but it was winter, so I ordered a mocha. Out of curiosity, I wandered into the pet shop next door. I hate to reference Chris Brown, but it really was the chorus from Yo: I don’t know your name, but excuse me, pigs, I saw you from across the room.

And then when I walked in, as if on cue, the manager scooped one of the boys out and plopped him into my arms.

First, before handing him over, the manager asked me if I was over eighteen.

Yes, I responded. (For context, I haven’t been eighteen in a while.)

Here, you can hold him. Follow me.

So I followed him, my rambunctious little Butter squeaking for dear life. He was so small at the time. The size of my palm. Small and yellowy-tan and desperate. They were around three months old, the manager said. He pointed out that pigs had to be bought in pairs (it’s illegal for pigs to be individually purchased in certain countries, like Switzerland), that there were colorful play pens at Wal Mart, and you could link two and make a giant play area for them.

The other employee at the pet store said we had to bring Butter back soon. His brother was wheeking in terror at having been separated. So they were bonded. Bonded baby twin boys, and Abyssinian – meaning, as I looked up their breed and furry swirls, they were the mischievous type.

I was adamant that I wouldn’t leave without them. These were the pigs of my dreams. After three or four hours, where I quite literally staked out the space in front of their cage and requested a hold on them, squinting aggressively at passerby’s, I went home with my dear babies, some alfalfa hay, one hut, and pellets. They didn’t even have a cage yet. I put them in a Tupperware container and put a blanket over the top so they wouldn’t be as scared.

Since then, they’ve brought an immeasurable amount of joy in my life. Their personalities, larger-than-life – their intelligence, clever and cunning. They’ve learned how to play basketball, fetch a ball, jump over obstacles, twirl in circles, run laps.

Coming home with them was an unplanned decision, but one of the best I could have ever made. Because of their fur, I named them after a song by Chance the Rapper: Cocoa and Butter, from Cocoa Butter Kisses.