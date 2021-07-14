July 14th, 2021

Wait, one more time.

Le beau began re-tapping out the rhythm of the song. Theme song of Super Mario Bros? No, the intro was too fast. A rock classic? No, the middle part was too slow.

Start over, start over, I said.

It hit me. The song he was tapping. Then I started laughing and singing along.

Ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive. Stayin’ alive.

We just got back from another afternoon adventure of aimlessness. After trying not to rip my eyelashes out from another meeting gone overtime, silently repeating my salary, I told him I wanted ice cream, so we bought frozen custard. We ate it in the parking lot. I had a sundae, but it had too much fudge, so I didn’t finish it.

Then we drove by the housing developments where we almost signed for a house. Thank. God. We. Didn’t. For so many reasons. The house’ll be done by August, the aggressive salesman had said. Now sign here, right now, today, because they’re going quick. Luckily, I was hesitant and pulled le beau aside and whispered no, no, not now. Come late July, and we’re not even sold on this city anymore. As we passed by the empty, barren lots, we saw that construction laid some pipes down and that was about it.

Then I suggested we return his mattress. We veered onto the topic of cartoons and Cinderella’s step mother, and how all of our references consist solely of cartoons. I said, I’m naming my future kid Cynthia. Boy or girl. Classic name.

As soon as le beau stepped in the IKEA line, I decided to check out the meatballs. I wandered over across the store, despite his objections, and stared at the meatballs in the freezer. Then I thought, you know what? I want meatballs, I can buy meatballs, so I’m getting meatballs. So I got the meatballs and some sauce and chocolate, too.

But then it became unwieldy, because there were no bags, which meant I had to cart my frozen meatballs, wrapped poorly in paper towels, around the store. Le beau was upset that I had purchased them so early in our return, and berated me as I shuffled around with my arms full. We decided to get hot dogs.

Can you get me two hot dogs? I asked.

Yes, I am getting you a hot dog as well.

But can you get me two hot dogs?

I said I’m getting one hot dog for me and one hot dog for you.

You’re getting two hot dogs, too?

What? You want two hot dogs? No, I’m getting one hot dog, le beau said incredulously.

Oh. Well. I want two hot dogs, I said, plainly, still holding the meatballs.

So he bought us three hot dogs. As we sat in the parking lot of IKEA, he went, you know, I can see why these hot dogs are $1. I glared at him. Why would you say that? I fucking love hot dogs.

On the drive home, we passed by – according to their advertisements – one of the biggest outdoor adventure shops in the country. We compensate with size, I retorted. It’s all we have going for us. It was an interesting store – a lot of retail, and men’s short shorts, which I’ve been a fierce advocate of recently, and a ferris wheel smack-dab in the middle of everything. We saw a candy store, toddled out with cookies ‘n’ cream dipping dots, and went home.

Now it’s time for a movie. 😎 Toodles, WP.