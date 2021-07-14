‘Morning, WordPress.

Cleaning up posts from the past few days to roll into a larger entry. When it comes to this shit – paintings or photographs or blog entries – organizing is half the fun. I doubt this is how blogs or sites are supposed to function, like play doh, malleable and squished on a regular basis, but whatever. This is my corner of the Internet. I’ll squish as I so please.

Debating if I should continue hiding my journal entries. They seem pretty pointless and inane. I say and do inane things in general, but whether I’ll keep that on blog display remains to be seen…. I did hide all of my diary entries from 2020, but maybe I’ll keep my 2021 ones up. I wasn’t very consistent, but I kind of like them here. They fill in the gaps.

I feel unsettled – I want to go somewhere – but maybe I should meditate instead. And read. One of my favorite bloggers, Kiara, mentioned Mexican Gothic a while ago, so when I saw it, I downloaded it. I also requested a book by Stephen King.

After my morning meeting, I think I’m going to go to the lake and concert area down the street. It’s nice wandering around. I feel restless.

Oh! Almost forgot. Three things I’m grateful for.

I’m grateful to have a balcony overlooking the lake, even if it gets noisy at times. I can sit outside and blog and drink my coffee every morning. I’m grateful to have found WordPress in 2013, believe it or not, and to have you, coolpeppermint, as a creative outlet to house my ramblings and musings. I’m grateful that I was able to sleep last night. Insomnia is lame. I’ll probably never sleep as well as I did in the tiny house in Colorado, but I’ll take what I can get.

Great. Now I want to go to Colorado again.