Sunny with a side of meatballs

We’re in the line at IKEA. As luck would have it, there’s a woman with the exact same hair, smile and demeanor as Reece, the nice lady who suggested we return our mattresses separately two days ago. It’s not Reece, though, which means that maybe new Reece will negate all our huffing and puffing efforts to transport the mattress here. I swear. If she doesn’t let us return this rectangle of a rock…

As soon as le beau stepped in line, I decided to check out the meatballs. I wandered over across the store, despite his objections, and stared at the meatballs in the freezer. Then I thought, you know what? I want meatballs, I can buy meatballs, so I’m getting meatballs. So I got the meatballs and some sauce and chocolate, too.

Earlier, we drove by the housing developments where we almost signed for a house earlier this year. Thank god we didn’t. Done by August, the aggressive salesman had said. Now sign here, because they’re going quick. Ha! Luckily I was hesitant and pulled le beau aside and whispered no, no, not now. Come late July. I’m not even sold on this city anymore. Construction laid some pipes down and that was about it. And the shrubbery grew over the apparent view, too.

Edit: We’re done now. New Reece was nice. Le beau is upset that I purchased the bag less meatballs so early in our adventure, since now I have to shuffle my meatballs everywhere.