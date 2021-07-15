This morning, my alarm went off at 8. I sat up and growled, “wait, why?” startling le beau from his slumber.

He has been effectively mattress-less as of July 14th, 2021. In other words, he has to be nice to me. He even tried making my bed, misplacing the two pink accent pillows. I gave him an A for Effort.

Le beau keeps responding to me like he’s the pigs. So when I coo, ‘god I love you guys so much’, he responds, ‘thanks mom I love you too.’ They’ve been so chipper lately. It’s the new twig house. They’re ecstatic.

He’s recooking all of our leftovers. I’m drinking a watermelon white claw. I’m guessing people make fun of the drink because of the demographic, the way society collectively teases Starbucks–not for their sugar, but for the people who consume their sugar.

I want to read Jung and watch cartoons. I think I will.