another day, another pointless meeting. all they know how to do is talk. that’s it. at least, in the interim, i’m munching on fried rice, cooing at my guinea pigs, and half-watching legally blonde, only really enjoying the parts where the salon hairdresser makes uncomfortably long eye contact with the postman. bend and snap! cue flashbacks to being a second-grader, surrounded by other girls who also wanted blue eyeshadow and chihuahuas in their purses.

for the most part, i felt bad for the main character. the entire plot is about how she’s (spoiler alert) dumped, and how she seeks ex guy’s validation, so she changes her entire life pursuit and journey in an effort to win him back. he thinks she’s ditzy; she proves she’s smart. he thinks she’s too blonde; she unravels the stereotypes. spoiler alert: she doesn’t win him back. but like a blonde reece withersphoenix emerging from the ashes, she emerges out the other side much more successful, happy, and what-have-you. le beau enjoyed the movie thoroughly.

recently, i got a text from one of my past students’ mothers asking if i still teach. was that really two years ago? time flies. i remember her daughter and the first time i met her. she was very gentle. that was my impression of her. a kind of quiet, happy shyness about her. she would blush whenever i praised her, but i could tell that she felt encouraged by her improvements. i should respond and say no, i don’t teach anymore. i stopped at the right time, though, with the onset of COVID-19 and whatnot. and NASA was full-time, and graduate school was ramping up. still miss it, though.

oh, look. another meeting. whenever i find myself irritated by unnecessary meetings, where i hear someone drone on and on and on, dominate the entire conversation, shoot down people’s ideas like flimsy paper planes, i must look out the window. at the cars. owned by in-person employees. at work. i will remind myself that at least i don’t have to listen to this shit in person. at least i can turn off my camera to roll my eyes. at least i can tumble out of bed 15 minutes before meetings start. at least i can do virtually anything and everything else (and i will) when i’m not listening to someone gab on for hours, puffed by the sound of their own voice.

at this point, i don’t see why people don’t just get a voice recorder to replay their voices back to them for hours and hours and hours and hours.

spare me.