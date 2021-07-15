‘tude of gratitude

Things I’m grateful for:
- I’m grateful that le beau and I have the same sense of humor, and that I can be weird as shit around him. Do you know how exhausting it is to act normal? It’s exhausting. It’s like I have to ziptie every expressive nerve in my body. It’s unnatural. Thank god I can be weird with and around him.
- I’m grateful for the surprisingly nice weather today. I am, as usual, sitting criss-crossed on the cot on the balcony. It’s been cool lately. A little humid, but better than the usual heat.
- I’m grateful for my health, le beau’s health, our parents’ health. Health is so often overlooked… we take it for granted on a regular basis, but we shouldn’t. So today, I feel gratitude for our mental and physical wellness.