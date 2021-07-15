‘tude of gratitude

Things I’m grateful for:

  1. I’m grateful that le beau and I have the same sense of humor, and that I can be weird as shit around him. Do you know how exhausting it is to act normal? It’s exhausting. It’s like I have to ziptie every expressive nerve in my body. It’s unnatural. Thank god I can be weird with and around him.
  2. I’m grateful for the surprisingly nice weather today. I am, as usual, sitting criss-crossed on the cot on the balcony. It’s been cool lately. A little humid, but better than the usual heat.
  3. I’m grateful for my health, le beau’s health, our parents’ health. Health is so often overlooked… we take it for granted on a regular basis, but we shouldn’t. So today, I feel gratitude for our mental and physical wellness.

