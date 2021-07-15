Whole Lotta Soft Serve

Whatever little social awareness I had before the pandemic, I have completely lost now.

Today must have been our worst date ever, as I carted our restlessness 40 miles to and from an Asian market square, where we ate dripping soft serve and waffle fish cones in the parking lot. I didn’t mean to take us here – I just needed to drive, anywhere – but the wandering was not for naught. We decided to go inside an ice cream shop.

In line, I began to think out loud. A little too loud.

Do I get the fish on the side, or the fish as the cone? Maybe I should get the cup. But I want the fish. Do you think I should I get the fish on the side? I barked to le beau. A boy at the cash register pivoted to look at me as I bellowed my thoughts out loud.

We made our orders. I’d initially stepped in because I needed to use the bathroom, but, as luck would have it, the bathroom was closed off. At the same time, I was intrigued by the flavors – ube, taro, matcha, all featured prominently – so we stepped in. I ended up ordering the fish on the side, which I’m sure you were dying to know, with taro cream and matcha soft serve. Le beau ordered the ube-cookies and cream soft serve, also with his fish on the side, with sprankles.

As we stood waiting for our order, the ice cream man lazily yelled, taro and mango? Taro and mango.

Flustered and nervous, afraid the man would rescind the ice cream any second, I pushed le beau forward and whispered, that’s us, that’s us. I hurried over, tripping him over his sandals, only to realize that neither of us ordered mango, and it was for the two women in front of us.

Once we got our orders, we stepped outside to munch on the soft serve. The second we left, though, all of his ice cream began to spill. It spilled over the corners, past the cup, over the fish, onto his fingers. I peered over amusedly but mostly focused on not spilling my matcha, which was very tasty. I tried a bit of his ice cream and he tried a bit of my ice cream but we didn’t like the other’s. Mine was definitively better. He didn’t think so.

Despite our efforts, each of us was splattered gently by some soft serve. I said it looked like he had killed Ube (which I pronounced Oob), with his fingers laced in purple sprinkles. As he went to throw away our cups, he stood in the middle of the road, yelling for me to pick him up. No, come back! I yelled. Pick me up! he yelled. No, come back! I’ll use my water bottle to wash your hands! I yelled in response. No, come pick me up! he yelled. Come back!

This went on for a solid five minutes before he jogged back over.

This is all the water I have, so use it wisely – I warned him as I poured the water.

On the drive back, I spotted a small cat by the road. As a big fan of cats, I parked to watch him. Then we sat that there was a bunny on the other side. It dawned on me what the cat was doing: he was trying to hunt the bunny! While I love cats, I also love bunnies, and I wasn’t about to watch a bunny get massacred on my Thursday night. So as the cat perched in wait, I stepped out of the car, ready to intervene, yelled, no! as the cat lunged for the bunny, who, fortunately, made his way to safety.

Hunt when the Lu’s not here! I said to the cat as I drove away.

He stared angrily at me from across the intersection. I didn’t know who to feel worse for: the rabbit, potential prey, or the kitten, stray and small. I hope you find a place of residence, I finished, and then drove away. Despite still needing to use the bathroom, I took the longest route anyways, which made for a tense drive. When BIA came on, we both hurriedly waved to the other person – shut up, shut up, I like this song. The only lyrics he knew were “bodega,” so he kept saying “bodega” at all the wrong moments.

Le beau kicked his feet up on my dashboard and leaned back, replaying the evening’s social embarrassments. Worst date ever, we concluded.