Once again feeling restless. It smells like cigarette smoke and cologne outside – I’m guessing the man living downstairs, to the left, either lost his job or his hours, because he and his smoky vices are back with a vengeance. So I’m indoors, feeling bored, even though I have an assignment. 11:11 passes by so quickly: I find myself noticing it a lot more than usual. For a long time, I kept seeing 9:11, but the implications made me nervous, so I never mentioned it to anybody.

I wish there was a horror movie out right now. Last night, I was too tired to put on a movie, so I suggested we do that tonight. Go to IKEA, visit the sparkling mall in one of the newer, shinier, more developed parts of town, catch a movie afterwards. The lineup, though, is subpar. We already watched Quiet Place II, F9 (Fast and Furious? More like Slow and Boring….) and The Conjuring. I loved The Conjuring – loved all the movies in the series – and I don’t care if the Warrens were quacks in real life, they’ve inspired a whole universe. I guess we could watch Black Widow, featuring ScarJo and whatnot, but I have a hard time paying attention to anything that’s not scary or funny.

Think I’m going to take two days off soon. Then I’ll take four days off during Labor Day weekend, so we can have ten days to possibly go on another trip. Most likely. Oregon? Maine? I need to get out of this national embarrassment of a state as soon as humanly possible. That line alone reveals more about my location than I’d like for it to. Now we’ve become those old heads perpetually planning their next vacation. I do really want to get out of the apartment, though, like, right now. Before I do that, I’ll list off three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful for my boss, who scouted me out, quite literally slid into my professional DM’s, and offered me my first big-girl job. I almost didn’t believe he was a real person – I googled email addresses for the company, wondering if it was a scam – but so far, it’s been…real. Oddly too good to be true. I didn’t have to apply for countless jobs, hold countless interviews, ride the rollercoaster that accompanies every job hunt. He obtained his PhD in Psychology as well, so we view things from a similar perspective. Related to that, I’m grateful for my easy work hours. I’ve never worked on the weekends – am unreachable past 5 – start later on most days – have flexible lunch hours. I mean, I’m here, aren’t I, constantly blogging whatever goo is in my head, so clearly, I have a lot of time. I’m grateful for my guinea pigs, who bring me and the people around me so much joy and happiness. They’re so smart and silly and bright and endearing. Each little pig is the apple of each eye.