Awww. Okay, that’s actually so endearing.

I mentioned one of my old students’ parents messaging me recently, asking if I still worked with students. I told her no, because I don’t – I was too exhausted in the Fall and stopped. Then she asked if I did individual sessions, even virtually, because her daughter really liked me. That made my day.

Do I do it? I could work part time. My rates would be a lot better than my past employer’s. Parents were paying hundreds, thousands. And the work might inject the smallest bit of meaningful part-time work in the sea of pointless full-time meetings.

In the workplace, I’m starting to notice that hard work is disincentivized–the horse that pulls the hardest gets whipped the most, if you work hard eight hours a day, you might just get promoted and work twelve hours a day. This is the type of underlying cynicism I’ve developed as a fresh graduate, my eyes already clouded over in suspicion. At the same time, the work pays, the hours are good, the environment–my home–is desirable, and, of course, medical benefits. It’s a balance of not biting the hand that feeds me, but also not lapping it up, either.

So maybe I do do this once, working with her daughter, just part-time, just for now. That might be fun. I could work less while starting out. And I avoid germs. Hmmmmmmmmmm.