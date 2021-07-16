So I’m not exactly sure what I thought the mall was going to be like on a Friday afternoon in the middle of the summer, but I’ll just attribute the misassumptions to my natural optimism. Not. I’m really not that optimistic. But still. That. Was not what I expected.

I have just seen…something…so similar… in… my nightmares, I finished.

The escalator gently ushered us down to the hellishness known as Dave & Buster’s, neon lights screaming alongside the cluster of humans, all unmasked, unsurprisingly, banging and stamping and yelling. There was just. So. Much. So. Much. So much Noise. And so much light. And so many people.

Do we go–do we go back up? le beau asked gingerly.

As the escalator brought us down to the ground floor, I immediately turned 180 degrees to go back up the escalator. I was not about to explore Satan’s arcade.

I was done. This was it. I had had enough. Earlier that afternoon, we had already stood in the middle of a packed food court, waiting anxiously for potato-encrusted Korean corndogs. They were admittedly worth it. This is only because I will eat anything with potatoes on it. Fried rice with potatoes. Corn dogs with potatoes. Potatoes with potatoes.

Le beau jokingly asked for a bite of my potato today, and I squinted at him, protective of my potatoes, and he backtracked. Never get between a potato and her potatoes, he said. He is a wise man.

We’d stood in the food court, packed with humans of all shapes and sizes. I began to feel increasingly panicked. The only good place we stood was right behind the corn-dog man. We watched him make the food.

After the food came out, we scuttled out of the mall and onto the empty patio area. We did this twice. Once for the corndog. And then for Great American Cookies.

Following the Dave & Busters debacle, I led him out into the mall, and yelled, let’s go home and drink. Please, he responded. When we got back to the car, we drove down on a road connecting a northern city to the south, and then back around to where we live. We stopped for alcohol – Cayman Jack’s – and headed home.

Now we’re watching The Sixth Sense.