I have. Too much energy.

I am internally-shaking-twitching-biting-my-nails and seeing laser focus, which means I need to channel all of this into something creative and productive. Currently, I am pouring all of that into formatting things on WordPress, but that can only get me so far. So I’m contemplating different things I could do, different projects, ideas, anything.

Do I draw something every day in August? A quick sketch? A daily sketch to a tanka poem, Japanese-style poetry? That might take too much effort. I would give up too quickly. Or maybe I could illustrate accompany sketches to quotes I really like. Maybe a line illustration, something simple. Digital, probably – which would cut down on the effort and pressure –

Or do I take photo of something every day in August? A photo a day. Something I’ve done before. With my DSLR camera. I have been getting back into photography. This idea’s a little overdone and overused, though. I haven’t gone three years without attempting a daily photo project.

Do I make a full-blown digital painting once a week? I did that for my December art project. I did that for last year’s Inktober as well. But those were ink drawings. I had a lot of fun with that project, but the month of August is so….unspectacular, I guess. There’s not really a theme for the month – it’s in between Summer and Fall – and it’s too hot – and there aren’t any holidays –

I am leaning towards art and illustration. The illustration-quote one might be the most feasible and at least siphon a fraction of whatever’s reverberating inside me. I can’t listen. I can’t pay attention. I can’t think. I need to funnel this towards something. I feel like I am going to collapse.