Almost forgot to write down three things I’m grateful for

I’m grateful for spontaneous, silly Saturdays like the one we had today, where we decided to go to Trader Joe’s, but ended up veering into In & Out (again – I know, I know, I regret it, I said we were going to work out today, like I’ve said the past 400 days, but we ended up with shakes and burgers and fries) and onto a farm. It was so humid outside that the lambs all huddled under a wagon. The turkeys, luckily, did not attack us the way that they did last time. We also stopped by the marina, where I ate a tangerine cream popsicles and watched boats and jet ski’s zip by.
I’m grateful for modern appliances and conveniences. I say this as I run the third load of laundry today.
I’m grateful for our physical wellbeing and health. I think I mentioned this one earlier, so, in an effort to not repeat one, I’ll specify it to – I’m grateful that we have our five functioning senses. Granted, they’re not perfect, but we are healthy, and for that, I am grateful.