It’s been a while since I’ve scrolled through the cesspool of social media, having shared something recently, but I can see why I dropped off.

There’s something so voyeuristic and disturbing about it all. It began, as most things do, in a benign fashion. At first, I thought, oh, my, there are so many pretty people I know! Then it turned into: oh, I see that that old friend’s sister’s boyfriend is also a dentist. Oh, I see the old friend must have stopped dating her old boyfriend: weren’t they together for a few years? Oh, I see she attended a dinner recently with Friend A, Friend B, and Friend C down the street.

You can see where this is going. It quickly devolved into my perusing a recent birthday party, celebrating a girl I used to go to high school with, surrounded by her old friends and, as I paused the video, a new boyfriend. Interesting. Then I noted her weight, that she looked a lot thinner than she used to be, and I wondered if she had lost weight because she was insecure or if she was depressed. I had messaged her years ago, and she had seemed a little lost. Maybe she’d lost weight because she was driven, but maybe not. She had always struck me as a sad and insecure and pretty girl.

So Friend B at Friend A’s party attended a concert with Friend Z. This made me wonder if Friend Z was with her new boyfriend, whom I secretly approved of, because they had the same toothy grin. Same gap, same place. Seemed like they still were. Good for her. Good for them.

Then I ended up on an old coworkers’ old-best-friend-turned-fiancé, apparently. Honestly, a very beautiful person, a very beautiful couple. The coworker had lent me a book six years ago, one that was in the back of his car, which I and the team had piled into for lunch. It was a book about a talking gorilla with philosophical concepts that sailed over my head. I didn’t finish the book. I was moved by his book-sharing gesture nonetheless. I vaguely remembered they moved to Colorado. All of their location tags supported this. Their entire feeds documented their entire journey, and I found myself a lot further down the feed than I’d ever care to admit. Was that a snake on her neck? God, no, not snakes.

At this point, my mood began to sour. But, as all social media users do, I continued to scroll. One girl was holding a baby–her’s? Oh, god, thank goodness it wasn’t her’s, she just got married two weeks ago. Another girl posted about this new city she was moving to – for this new graduate program – as she waved around her champagne bottle with her bright blue hair. Yet another person shared semi-revealing photos of an old work uniform: she commented on her bust size.

Soon it began to blur into this nauseating mess of TMI – too much information shared, too much information consumed. At the same time, there was an uncomfortably addicting aspect to it. Of peering into people’s digital lives, stitching together the pieces, forming a Gestalt-like understanding of who they seemed to be, whom they seemed to love, what they seemed to do, what they seemed to value. It isn’t to say that I don’t like to hear about people’s lives. I scour WordPress for blogs. I find personal articles. I like personal memoirs. And, of course, I share excessively on here, for any wordy voyeurs out there.

But I still find something disturbing about social media. Maybe the worm-holing is only an issue because I’m a nosy person, an irony, because I have a small nose. Still. I would much rather read books and watch movies and listen to music and stare at nature than do what I just did. Digest digital nuggets of filtered, curated, edited, well-captioned tidbits of private lives I don’t care to hear about. To be perfectly honest, I had forgotten about these people. I’m ashamed to admit it, but I had. I had forgotten who they were, and the people they’d loved, and the places they’d gone, and as time wore on, and I forgot to log in, my impressions of them had begun to fade. In my increasing germaphobic-misanthropy fueled solipsism, all I could see was fiction and the things in front of me. But I’m starting to think that that’s not so bad at all.