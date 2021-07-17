July Diaries (7/9-7/16)

July 9th, 2021

8 PM

We went to an RV dealership today.

At first, I entertained the idea of driving across the nation, living on the road, being a 21st century nomad. I mean. It seemed enticing. Do I like hiking? Sure. Do I like biking? Sure. Do I like the great outdoors? Sure. But do I fancy the idea of managing tubes of my own waste and dealing with my car-house breaking down on a highway and lack of access to immediate electricity and shoddy WiFi and the sound of children outside my window? No. No, I do not.

Our salesman was a laid back man named C. He was tall, talked with a drawl, and had light blue eyes. For some reason, he reminded me of KillaKayTV. I’m just going to throw this here for posterity.

My mood went from 100 to 0 real fast. I started to shut down the moment we began shuffling from the bathroom to the bed, all within 10 feet of each other. I like my space. A lot. So the notion of not having much of it aggravated me.

It’s kind of incredible that we went from looking at houses in January to RV’s now, in July, attesting to how much the things we want can change so quickly. In the car, I said, I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not about it. I rattled off some of my concerns, handling-of-human-waste-included, and we sped off to get some food. We got Taco Cabana, with two margaritas, finished half when we got home, then drove to Wal-Mart. I filled him in on some of the Rodrigo-Carpenter drama, since that shit keeps me young.

I wandered around the store while le beau fished for the things he needed. I did get myself some floss, the length of a football field. Le beau is amused and impressed that, after I visited the dentist for the first time in a long time, I was so horrified at the prospect of two cavities that I began flossing religiously–at least five times a day. I ordered the highest count of stannous fluoride toothpaste, brush thrice a day, bought xylitol gum, munch on it regularly. The only consistent thing I did on our road trip was floss.

July 10th, 2021

11:46 AM

It is. Noon. Le beau is making me eggs and potatoes for brunch. He made eggs and potatoes last night while I was jamming out to Black Sheep and PEN15 was on-pause on television. I kept watching the song over and over and over. I want to watch the movie again, because the last time we did, I was having difficulty paying attention and keeping up with the visuals.

The sun is out, and the day is young, so I think maybe I’ll finally take those graduation photos I’ve been wanting to, even though I graduated a little while ago. I’ll wear the white dress I haven’t touched in a year, and I’ll prance around a little awkwardly, and I’ll share tidbits of my life to the wormholes of social media where people pretend to care but really don’t.

A few days ago, I found some blog entries that I wrote ten years ago. A lot of same-same-but-different. Dumb jokes, things I did at school, people I saw, things I thought, except I was a lot more wrapped up in school, understandably. You know, I’m so relieved to be done with school. I really am.

11:33 PM

Grad Shoot

“If you graduate, but don’t share it on social media, did you actually graduate?”

First, let me just say that le beau is a natural. He captured some really beautiful graduation photos this afternoon.

Secondly, what a day.

It’s been about…a year since I’ve worn real, actual, full-fledged makeup. From when we last had a photoshoot. Our first and only photoshoot. I was insistent, because there was a Covid-19 safety window, and we didn’t have any nice photos together Normally, I’m averse to that type of stuff, the corny shit, because cooties, but it just felt Very Necessary at the time. Good Photos Together. Despite le beau’s reluctance, I pestered him about it, so we had our photos taken together like real, grownup, lovey-dovey adults.

I had showed up with a folded-up printout of couple’s poses we could imitate to a T. This, however, had been unnecessary. Le beau, I discovered, had a real flair for posing and location. While I was busy fumbling around to look exactly like the couples in the printout, he offered suggestions, twirled me around, adjusted angles. It turned out to be a lot more fun than I had anticipated. Today was the same. I was nervous when we started, elated when we finished.

In the bathroom, I continued applying makeup, feeling progressively more and more like a clown. Then I changed into my white dress. I walked into the living room, did an awkward little twirl. Le beau smiled at me. I feel like a clown, I said. You look pretty, he responded. I said we had to get my high heels. From prom. Because I have no high heels. In fact, I can’t walk in high heels. This became obvious the moment I slipped my feet into the half-inch heels and started wobbling towards the car.

Um, you’re supposed to walk toe-to-toe, le beau said, like it was the most obvious thing in the world.

What?

Toe-to-toe. Why else do you think señora had the biggest calves? Because she wore heels every single day, and she was walkin’ toe to toe, he explained.

Then he proceeded to walk around on his tiptoes, pretending he was wearing heels. I followed his example into the car. I wasn’t sure if I believed him. So I googled how to walk in high heels. For beginners.

We showed up at the first photoshoot location, the one with the fountain and gazebo. It was hot, humid. Mosquitos feasted on our legs. But le beau still managed to capture lovely photos. I made suggestions on location and lighting, and he took them in stride. Mission Location 1 Accomplished. Since it was hot, and we were sweaty, he suggested we go to Smoothie King. So we did. Soon, we were driving over to the second location, an event venue with a garden, fountain, field, and pond that I’d discovered last year for this very purpose. It all went so smoothly. Then it was Mission Location 2 Accomplished.

As we left the venue, it began to dawn on me that I had graduated. Shit. I graduated. I’m done with school. I’m actually done with school. (According to my title, I haven’t graduated, but in reality, I have. I’ll share the photos later.) When I was a senior in high school, I vowed to never go to graduate school and to never pursue Psychology. In the end, I caved, and I went to graduate school for Psychology. I remember when I had the realization, the epiphany, that I needed to do this. I think my best friend went “duh,” when I told her. Like it took me long enough. So did my family and le beau. They had a similar response. Since then, they have been endlessly supportive.

I’m not sure what I did to be so fortunate in this life (probably nothing), but I am, and I am grateful for it.

July 11th, 2021

3:16 AM

I can’t sleep, but I feel freakishly alert. Maybe it was the coffee I had this afternoon. Or the tea. I don’t know. I can’t sleep, either way. I haven’t had a bad bout of insomnia in a while – that’s a lie, actually, since I think I couldn’t sleep in early April, but the notion of things being ephemeral made me feel a little better. This will pass. The sleeplessness. I kept reminding myself of that. It worked. Sort of.

When I can’t sleep, I write. I didn’t write anything in my diary this morning, although I guess I’m blogging right now. But I did read some older entries. From a few months ago. Just as I suspected. It was a moody blip. Earlier today, I was trying to piece together the different time periods. Determine if it was a high or a low. Remember if I was obsessively trying to create, or if I was obsessively trying to avoid. I vividly remember the latter part of 2019 being strangely drab. Inappropriately, the bulk of 2020 was fine. The end of it was not. The start of 2021 was a dreary, anxious continuation of the wintertime.

I’m surprised to read a lot of what I’m reading in my diary. It’s very somber and roundabout. In general, I latch onto things: dreams, books, movies, ideas, drawing, photos, archiving, blogging, sleeplessness, sadness, jokes. Lately, everything’s been funny to me. I don’t know why. I pretend I’m Connor McGregor tonight, who fought on MMA and had a bad land and broke his ankle, and I yell, “fook him!” For no reason at all, it is the funniest thing ever to me. I refuse to turn on the air conditioner and we play rock, paper, scissors, best of three (wins), and when he wins two of three tries, I’m insistent that he must win a third time. It’s best of three (wins), I explain. I lose anyways.

I don’t really know where I’m going with this, except that I don’t know why I’m up. I know I don’t feel listless. I know I don’t feel sad. I know I don’t feel aimless. I have a lot of energy, so I infer that this is a high. In April, I couldn’t stop thinking about art pours. I was animating songs and I was drawing and I was painting and I was decorating and I was scouring the internet for interior design. I don’t even know what I was doing in May. I think I was inundated in books and movies. Weird, moody horror movies. I started playing guitar again.

I have no idea where June even went. What did we even do in June? I feel like that was when everything started to seem really funny. At the tail end, we had our trip, because I felt, in the least morbid way possible, that everything else didn’t matter, I was boxing ourselves in for no reason at all, and it was time we did the things we wanted to do. So I guess the trip was pivotal not in the trip itself, but the realizations that catalyzed it. I think I just giggled my way throughout the entire month, interspersed with irritated grumbling.

The wind is blowing so hard outside it’s making a low dull hum and things are reverberating. Things are shaking. The window is shaking. It sounds like clicking. And it’s getting louder. It’s fucking terrifying. I wish I weren’t awake right now.

Blog: The Morning

July 12th, 2021

9:17 AM

God, meetings are soul-sucking. So much talking, so little doing.

At least I’m sitting outside while we pull corporate teeth. It’s nice outside today. Strangely cool. I feel antsy anyways. I woke up peeved and stepped onto the balcony, intent on identifying the culprit of my peace-destroyer. A couple walking their dog. Another reason I dislike dogs. Why bark when you could meow?

I looked around: the sun was rising over the lake, and you could see the moon, distant in the sky. For a brief moment, a small ray of awe punctuated the annoyance.

Irritability comes with the creativity. It’s the terrain. At the same time, I know emotions are a little more malleable than that. So I need to do two things in life. I need to 1) meditate and 2) pick up my gratitude journaling again. I did a little of journaling back in February, but it tapered off. I’ll start now. Again.

Three things I’m grateful for:

I am grateful that I have a job that pays well, is virtual, and has easy hours. Even though I moan and groan about all the talking – well, once the talking stops, so does the work. So. That’s one helluva silver lining. I am grateful that I have a roof above my head. Especially one that keeps me from rattling alongside the panes, which they were doing two nights ago. I am grateful for the privilege of education. Even though I formally concluded that journey recently, I would be remiss… if I didn’t reflect on – first, even having an education – secondly, having had excellent education my entire life – and third, having had incredible teachers and friends and mentors, all of whom affected my life in both incremental and monumental ways.

I have to remind myself of how fortunate I am. Because I am. So. WordPress. Hold me accountable. Whenever I hop on here to spew whatever’s floating around in my head, remind me to write about what I’m grateful for.

11:43 PM

When In IKEA

Door opened. I looked up. We made eye contact. I squinted suspiciously.

Here. Look. I got you a coffee maker.

Then he held up a box with an image of a tall, black coffee maker on it. The other day, I’d bought a coffee maker, the only one on the shelf, one that was too big and, much to my horror, milk white. All of our appliances are black.

I grunted in response. Examined the box from across the room. So the standoff was over. Our cars had passed each other in the garage earlier that day. Through the windshield, I shot him my biggest, most intimidating nostril-flare. Later, he said he saw my dumb expression through the window. Then I stole his parking spot.

Want to go to IKEA? We can look at console tables, he suggested.

That sounded enticing. I’m always up for some interior design and furniture eye-shopping. So I looked up their hours – we had an hour and a half until they closed – and I drove us over. I made fun of how he’s perpetually a mess during standoffs. He chuckled. Said I made him resort to his vices. It’s just how dramatic you are, I said.

On the drive over, I saw an In-N-Out Burger. Hungry, we stopped by to order some food.

Ask him if they can mix shake flavors.

We’re not doing that today, I said.

Uh, okay, Mom. Ask him!

No! I hissed back.

Hi, can you mix shake flavors? The strawberry, chocolate and vanilla? He yelled over me.

We sure can! That’ll be our Neapolitan Shake.

Thanks, I’ll take one of those.

I ordered a cheeseburger and chocolate shake and fries. He ordered a ketchup-and-patty burger. As we waited in line, which seemed to stretch on for forever, I screamed, is this In-N-Out? Because I’m only goin’ In! He audibly winced. We ate our food in the parking lot of IKEA. Then we waited in the customer service line.

Long story short, we bought rock-hard mattresses the day we moved in, because I was under the impression that I slept on a rock-hard bed, which I don’t. It turns out that the rock-hard mattress was worse for both of our backs than a floor itself. We used a trick to get IKEA customer service on the phone, a la Reddit, but then they all gave us different answers, so we ended up not returning the mattresses at all.

The fine print said 90 days for mattresses. It’s been, uh, maybe 100. I suggested we wait in line anyways so we could get a hard no. The blonde woman we spoke to was a frank woman, and she was funny, advised us to bring the mattress over separately, since per company policy, they would only accept one mattress return.

I privately joked to him that we should just stand in different parts of the line with our big mattresses to return and pretend not to know each other. I’m sure they wouldn’t be able to tell we were related – not our stature, outfit, demeanor, black masks, or shades.

Remember that time we went to IKEA and the movies?

Yes. When you put your cake in the ketchup containers –

A few years ago, we went on an IKEA date. After we ate our Swedish meatballs, I was too full to eat any more of the chocolate cake, but also too attached to the perfectly good chocolate cake to throw it away. So I sliced and shoved it into small white ketchup containers, which I then placed in my purse, and brought out to eat during the movies. I’m pretty sure you brought a fork in there, too, le beau said. I wouldn’t be surprised if I did. Later, I put the cake in my fridge, and nibbled on it throughout the week.

We walked through the treacherous unending maze of IKEA. At this point, we were the only ones left in the store. Le beau brought some clothes hangers. We broke out into a quick dance-off in the middle of the store before scuttling out and off into my car. It all just felt so scandalous, this unexpected IKEA night run during closing hours. Oh, the things we do for fun.

July 13th, 2021

11 AM

Yesterday we drove past one of my previous student’s neighborhoods. She was the one with a Michael Scott sticker on the back of her phone and who referenced herself in third person: “Get it together, Cass!” When she said that, I couldn’t help it. I burst out laughing. I liked her.

There was one time where she tooted in the silence, and, mortified, apologized profusely. I had to bite my lip to not laugh that time. It wasn’t the toot – it was how she apologized. As I wonder about her, I’m sure she’s doing well. All of them were well-off, well to-do, buffered by the success and privilege and care of their parents.

When I think of our immigrant parents, who had little handed over to them, now growing old and yet so much more driven than us, I feel a tinge of sadness. They worked so we would have better lives. They sacrificed and took risks so we could be surrounded by Mattel Barbie dolls and Thanksgiving holiday dinners and Spongebob on TV and ice-skating lessons every Tuesday at 5.

In that sense, our upbringing was not unlike that of my student – we, too, were buffered by the success and privilege and care of their parents. I guess it’s an ideal cycle: for the next generation to have it better than the last. Still. l wish they – my parents, our parents -wouldn’t work so hard.

Three things I’m grateful for:

I am grateful for my parents, for their love and support and everything they’ve provided and sacrificed for a better life. I am grateful to have had a happy and rambunctious childhood. I am grateful for our light workloads, which will allow us jet off this afternoon to an interesting-looking coffeeshop we discovered last March (off-topic, but it’s on my mind right now as I wait for le beau to hurry up)

11 PM

Annnd the boys are back in town.

They’ve seemed bored lately – sleeping more than usual – so le beau suggested we buy them some toys. We went to the pet store and returned home with a twig house, some hay lollipops, willow sticks, and a pink tunnel that turned out to be too small. Butter trampled on Cocoa while trying to eat a bell pepper. They kept munching on the house. The pigs are having a ball. God, I love my pigs. I’ll have pig storytime later.

Around noon today, I drove us over to the hobbit-hole coffeeshop that we found over a year ago. I haven’t been in a cafe since last February. We holed up in the circular room, where there was a big table for ten, where nobody else would intrude. I perused the Internet, did a little work, while le beau scoured the Internet for programs. He walked over to a pizza place down the street, and returned with a chicken-BBQ-cilantro-type-deal that I scarfed down.

Luckily, we were seated far away from other people, because one man in particular kept coughing in the corner. We were the only ones with masks. The cafe started to fill up – mostly in the main seating area. An hour in, le beau pointed out that there was a first date going on in the hallway area. Their chirpy voices sailed across the coffeeshop. I nodded. Said I’d investigate for myself. My public pastimes include breaking out into dance and guessing how long couples have been together. At IKEA last night, I stood very still while side-eyeing a hip-looking couple. Nine months, I declared. They’ve been together for nine months.

Well, by God, this was a first date if I’ve ever seen one. They sat up straight, very straight, very stiffly, with blindingly bright smiles. Their voices inflected upwards, downwards, bobbing, up and down, waves of enthusiasm. There was this cheery tension between them. Unreliably happy. Unsustainably saccharine. I slipped my shades on and walked back to base camp.

Defo first date, I confirmed.

Then I leaned back and said, gruffly – brings back memories.

Of what?

Of first dates. Don’t miss it.

As people began to pile in, so did our mounting tension, so I drove us back. A wave of sudden tiredness hit me. When we got home, I said, we should get some drinks. Why didn’t we get them earlier? he asked.

We hopped into his truck, went to the pet store, and then visited our new favorite liquor store. I was thinking of White Claw, weirdly enough, and how we’ve never tried it. A few minutes later, he blurted, what about White Claw? So we bought the variety pack, and now I’m on the couch, sipping the mango White Claw. I don’t get all the fuss: it’s basically La Croix, but with alcohol.

Also, I shared my graduation photos, so here’s one, as promised. The photos, in general, feel weirdly revealing. Maybe it’s because I’m wearing a dress. I guess this is what happens when I spend two years slinking around in oversized shirts and sweaters. I ended up deleting the social media apps right afterwards, because they keep offering intrusive ads I never asked for. Like, thanks, let’s not listen to my conversations in real life.

Now I’m reading Stephen King and drinking tea and making scallion pancakes as a nighttime snack.

July 14th, 2021

9 AM

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful to have a balcony overlooking the lake, even if it gets noisy at times. I can sit outside and blog and drink my coffee every morning. I’m grateful to have found WordPress in 2013, believe it or not, and to have you, coolpeppermint, as a creative outlet to house my ramblings and musings. I’m grateful that I was able to sleep last night. Insomnia is lame. I’ll probably never sleep as well as I did in the tiny house in Colorado, but I’ll take what I can get.

10:26 PM

Wait, one more time.

Le beau began re-tapping out the rhythm of the song. Theme song of Super Mario Bros? No, the intro was too fast. A rock classic? No, the middle part was too slow.

Start over, start over, I said.

It hit me. The song he was tapping. Then I started laughing and singing along.

Ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive. Stayin’ alive.

We just got back from another afternoon adventure of aimlessness. After trying not to rip my eyelashes out from another meeting gone overtime, silently repeating my salary, I told him I wanted ice cream, so we bought frozen custard. We ate it in the parking lot. I had a sundae, but it had too much fudge, so I didn’t finish it.

We drove by the housing developments where we almost signed for a house. Thank. God. We. Didn’t. For so many reasons. The house’ll be done by August, the aggressive salesman had said. Now sign here, right now, today, because they’re going quick. Luckily, I was hesitant and pulled le beau aside and whispered no, no, not now. Come late July, and we’re not even sold on this city anymore. As we passed by the empty, barren lots, we saw that construction laid some pipes down and that was about it.

As soon as le beau stepped in the IKEA line, I decided to check out the meatballs. I wandered over across the store, despite his objections, and stared at the meatballs in the freezer. Then I thought, you know what? I want meatballs, I can buy meatballs, so I’m getting meatballs. So I got the meatballs and some sauce and chocolate, too.

But then it became unwieldy, because there were no bags, which meant I had to cart my frozen meatballs, wrapped poorly in paper towels, around the store. Le beau was upset that I had purchased them so early in our return, and berated me as I shuffled around with my arms full. We decided to get hot dogs.

Can you get me two hot dogs? I asked.

Yes, I am getting you a hot dog as well.

But can you get me two hot dogs?

I said I’m getting one hot dog for me and one hot dog for you.

You’re getting two hot dogs, too?

What? You want two hot dogs? No, I’m getting one hot dog, le beau said incredulously.

Oh. Well. I want two hot dogs, I said, plainly, still holding the meatballs.

So he bought us three hot dogs. As we sat in the parking lot of IKEA, he went, you know, I can see why these hot dogs are $1. I glared at him. Why would you say that? I fucking love hot dogs.

On the drive home, we passed by – according to their advertisements – one of the biggest outdoor adventure shops in the country. We compensate with size, I retorted. It’s all we have going for us. It was an interesting store – a lot of retail, and men’s short shorts, which I’ve been a fierce advocate of recently, and a ferris wheel smack-dab in the middle of everything. We saw a candy store, toddled out with cookies ‘n’ cream dipping dots, and went home.

July 15th, 2021

9:22 AM

Things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful that le beau and I have the same sense of humor, and that I can be weird as shit around him. Do you know how exhausting it is to act normal? It’s exhausting. It’s like I have to ziptie every expressive nerve in my body. It’s unnatural. Thank god I can be weird with and around him. I’m grateful for the surprisingly nice weather today. I am, as usual, sitting criss-crossed on the cot on the balcony. It’s been cool lately. A little humid, but better than the usual heat. I’m grateful for my health, le beau’s health, our parents’ health. Health is so often overlooked… we take it for granted on a regular basis, but we shouldn’t. So today, I feel gratitude for our mental and physical wellness.

3:54 PM

Another day, another pointless meeting. All they know how to do is talk. That’s it. At least, in the interim, I’m munching on fried rice, cooing at my guinea pigs, and half-watching legally blonde, only really enjoying the parts where the salon hairdresser makes uncomfortably long eye contact with the postman. Bend and snap! Cue flashbacks to being a second-grader, surrounded by other girls who also wanted blue eyeshadow and chihuahuas in their purses.

For the most part, I felt bad for the main character. The entire plot is about how she’s (spoiler alert) dumped, and how she seeks ex guy’s validation, so she changes her entire life pursuit and journey in an effort to win him back. He thinks she’s ditzy; she proves she’s smart. He thinks she’s too blonde; she unravels the stereotypes. Spoiler alert: she doesn’t win him back. But like a blonde reece withersphoenix emerging from the ashes, she emerges out the other side much more successful, happy, and what-have-you. Le beau enjoyed the movie thoroughly.

Recently, I got a text from one of my past students’ mothers asking if I still teach. Was that really two years ago? Time flies. I remember her daughter and the first time I met her. She was very gentle. That was my impression of her. A kind of quiet, happy shyness about her. She would blush whenever I praised her, but I could tell that she felt encouraged by her improvements. I should respond and say no, I don’t teach anymore. I stopped at the right time, though, with the onset of COVID-19 and whatnot. And NASA was full-time, and graduate school was ramping up. Still miss it, though.

Oh, look. Another meeting. Whenever I find myself irritated by unnecessary meetings, where I hear someone drone on and on and on, dominate the entire conversation, shoot down people’s ideas like flimsy paper planes, I must look out the window. At the cars. Owned by in-person employees. At work. I will remind myself that at least I don’t have to listen to this shit in person. At least I can turn off my camera to roll my eyes. At least I can tumble out of bed 15 minutes before meetings start. At least I can do virtually anything and everything else (and I will) when I’m not listening to someone gab on for hours, puffed by the sound of their own voice.

At this point, I don’t see why people don’t just get a voice recorder to replay their voices back to them for hours and hours and hours and hours.

Spare me.

10:50 PM

Whole Lotta Soft Serve

Whatever little social awareness I had before the pandemic, I have completely lost now.

Today must have been our worst date ever, as I carted our restlessness 40 miles to and from an Asian market square, where we ate dripping soft serve and waffle fish cones in the parking lot. I didn’t mean to take us here – I just needed to drive, anywhere – but the wandering was not for naught. We decided to go inside an ice cream shop.

In line, I began to think out loud. A little too loud.

Do I get the fish on the side, or the fish as the cone? Maybe I should get the cup. But I want the fish. Do you think I should I get the fish on the side? I barked to le beau. A boy at the cash register pivoted to look at me as I bellowed my thoughts out loud.

We made our orders. I’d initially stepped in because I needed to use the bathroom, but, as luck would have it, the bathroom was closed off. At the same time, I was intrigued by the flavors – ube, taro, matcha, all featured prominently – so we stepped in. I ended up ordering the fish on the side, which I’m sure you were dying to know, with taro cream and matcha soft serve. Le beau ordered the ube-cookies and cream soft serve, also with his fish on the side, with sprankles.

As we stood waiting for our order, the ice cream man lazily yelled, taro and mango? Taro and mango.

Flustered and nervous, afraid the man would rescind the ice cream any second, I pushed le beau forward and whispered, that’s us, that’s us. I hurried over, tripping him over his sandals, only to realize that neither of us ordered mango, and it was for the two women in front of us.

Once we got our orders, we stepped outside to munch on the soft serve. The second we left, though, all of his ice cream began to spill. It spilled over the corners, past the cup, over the fish, onto his fingers. I peered over amusedly but mostly focused on not spilling my matcha, which was very tasty. I tried a bit of his ice cream and he tried a bit of my ice cream but we didn’t like the other’s. Mine was definitively better. He didn’t think so.

Despite our efforts, each of us was splattered gently by some soft serve. I said it looked like he had killed Ube (which I pronounced Oob), with his fingers laced in purple sprinkles. As he went to throw away our cups, he stood in the middle of the road, yelling for me to pick him up. No, come back! I yelled. Pick me up! he yelled. No, come back! I’ll use my water bottle to wash your hands! I yelled in response. No, come pick me up! he yelled. Come back!

This went on for a solid five minutes before he jogged back over.

This is all the water I have, so use it wisely – I warned him as I poured the water.

On the drive back, I spotted a small cat by the road. As a big fan of cats, I parked to watch him. Then we sat that there was a bunny on the other side. It dawned on me what the cat was doing: he was trying to hunt the bunny! While I love cats, I also love bunnies, and I wasn’t about to watch a bunny get massacred on my Thursday night. So as the cat perched in wait, I stepped out of the car, ready to intervene, yelled, no! as the cat lunged for the bunny, who, fortunately, made his way to safety.

Hunt when the Lu’s not here! I said to the cat as I drove away.

He stared angrily at me from across the intersection. I didn’t know who to feel worse for: the rabbit, potential prey, or the kitten, stray and small. I hope you find a place of residence, I finished, and then drove away. Despite still needing to use the bathroom, I took the longest route anyways, which made for a tense drive. When BIA came on, we both hurriedly waved to the other person – shut up, shut up, I like this song. The only lyrics he knew were “bodega,” so he kept saying “bodega” at all the wrong moments.

Le beau kicked his feet up on my dashboard and leaned back, replaying the evening’s social embarrassments. Worst date ever, we concluded.

July 16th, 2021

11:25 AM

Once again feeling restless. It smells like cigarette smoke and cologne outside – I’m guessing the man living downstairs, to the left, either lost his job or his hours, because he and his smoky vices are back with a vengeance. So I’m indoors, feeling bored, even though I have an assignment. 11:11 passes by so quickly: I find myself noticing it a lot more than usual. For a long time, I kept seeing 9:11, but the implications made me nervous, so I never mentioned it to anybody.

I wish there was a horror movie out right now. Last night, I was too tired to put on a movie, so I suggested we do that tonight. Go to IKEA, visit the sparkling mall in one of the newer, shinier, more developed parts of town, catch a movie afterwards. The lineup, though, is subpar. We already watched Quiet Place II, F9 (Fast and Furious? More like Slow and Boring….) and The Conjuring. I loved The Conjuring – loved all the movies in the series – and I don’t care if the Warrens were quacks in real life, they’ve inspired a whole universe. I guess we could watch Black Widow, featuring ScarJo and whatnot, but I have a hard time paying attention to anything that’s not scary or funny.

Think I’m going to take two days off soon. Then I’ll take four days off during Labor Day weekend, so we can have ten days to possibly go on another trip. Most likely. Oregon? Maine? I need to get out of this national embarrassment of a state as soon as humanly possible. That line alone reveals more about my location than I’d like for it to. Now we’ve become those old heads perpetually planning their next vacation. I do really want to get out of the apartment, though, like, right now. Before I do that, I’ll list off three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful for my boss, who scouted me out, quite literally slid into my professional DM’s, and offered me my first big-girl job. I almost didn’t believe he was a real person – I googled email addresses for the company, wondering if it was a scam – but so far, it’s been…real. Oddly too good to be true. I didn’t have to apply for countless jobs, hold countless interviews, ride the rollercoaster that accompanies every job hunt. He obtained his PhD in Psychology, so we view things from a similar perspective. Related to that, I’m grateful for easy work hours. I’ve never worked on the weekends – am unreachable past 5 – start later on most days – have flexible lunch hours. I mean, I’m here, aren’t I, constantly blogging whatever goo is in my head, so clearly, I have a lot of time. I’m grateful for my guinea pigs, who bring me and the people around me so much joy and happiness. They’re so smart and silly and bright and endearing. Each little pig is the apple of each eye.

10:54 PM

So I’m not exactly sure what I thought the mall was going to be like on a Friday afternoon in the middle of the summer, but I’ll just attribute the misassumptions to my natural optimism. Not. I’m really not that optimistic. But still. That. Was not what I expected.

I have just seen…something…so similar… in… my nightmares, I finished.

The escalator gently ushered us down to the hellishness known as Dave & Buster’s, neon lights screaming alongside the cluster of humans, all unmasked, unsurprisingly, banging and stamping and yelling. There was just. So. Much. So. Much. So much Noise. And so much light. And so many people.

Do we go–do we go back up? le beau asked gingerly.

As the escalator brought us down to the ground floor, I immediately turned 180 degrees to go back up the escalator. I was not about to explore Satan’s arcade.

I was done. This was it. I had had enough. Earlier that afternoon, we had already stood in the middle of a packed food court, waiting anxiously for potato-encrusted Korean corndogs. They were admittedly worth it. This is only because I will eat anything with potatoes on it. Fried rice with potatoes. Corn dogs with potatoes. Potatoes with potatoes.

Le beau jokingly asked for a bite of my potato today, and I squinted at him, protective of my potatoes, and he backtracked. Never get between a potato and her potatoes, he said. He is a wise man.

We’d stood in the food court, packed with humans of all shapes and sizes. I began to feel increasingly panicked. The only good place we stood was right behind the corn-dog man. We watched him make the food.

After the food came out, we scuttled out of the mall and onto the empty patio area. We did this twice. Once for the corndog. And then for Great American Cookies.

Following the Dave & Busters debacle, I led him out into the mall, and yelled, let’s go home and drink. Please, he responded. When we got back to the car, we drove down on a road connecting a northern city to the south, and then back around to where we live. We stopped for alcohol – Cayman Jack’s – and headed home.

Now we’re watching The Sixth Sense.