L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N

I considered a lazy Saturday, but then decided against it. So I did some laundry, ran the dishwasher, tidied the pigs’ cage, made coffee, fed the pigs, cooked breakfast, swept the kitchen, and snuck in a snuggle session with Butter. Quality mother-pig bonding time. He was splayed out like a furry long pancake as I rubbed his back. When I stopped, feeling sleepy, he peered up, wondering why I wasn’t petting him anymore.



There’s too much going on with this blog. I have too much energy, and nowhere to divert it. I should delete everything I’ve smeared on this poor platform over the past week. I could draw, I could write, I could take photos, I could edit them, I could play guitar, I could buy a keyboard, I could make covers, but I don’t know, I don’t want to do any of them. But I also want to do all of them.

To blow off excess energy, we’ve been wandering the streets doing hood-rat shit – that is, buying meatballs at IKEA, touring too-small RV’s, spilling soft serve, “shot-gunning” a “White Claw” (what does that even mean?, I asked, and I got another earful of how out-of-touch I am). It’s not enough. I wake up, and I’m restless again.



Guess I’ll just continue doing what I’m doing until I’m too tired to do it anymore. If that means inundating CP for the time being, fine, whatever, okay. I do think I need to pick digital drawing back up again, or learn how to write tanka poems, which Murakami once mentioned in a small book. Or maybe I continue my song animation project, because I’ve been stumbling on some really good songs lately.

I just finished reading a post by one of my favorite bloggers on here, and it was so sad, it made me cry, and I wish I could give her a massive hug and tell her I love her, even though we are only vaguely connected by a thin cyber string of 1s and 0s on our computer screens. Do you ever feel that way? When you read what other people have written or drawn or photographed? Sometimes I do. The little piecess of ourselves we leave in the things we create.