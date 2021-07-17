We watched The Sixth Sense tonight.

Obligatory spoiler alert: it’s about a little boy named Cole who sees dead people, and he visits a psychiatrist, Dr. Malcom. From the get-go, though, it becomes clear, albeit subtly, that it isn’t just the psychiatrist helping the boy, but the boy helping the psychiatrist, too. They work through old wounds in tandem, spinning a sort of poetic karma.

About a quarter of the way into the movie, when the boy tells Dr. Malcom that he sees dead people, I immediately blurted out the suspected twist. But it couldn’t be that, I repeated over and over, it seems too cliché. Le beau fumbled to pause the movie. We went through the movie up until this point, looking for signs supporting this hypothesis. The man speeding off in his car; the anti-depressants; the denial, the unacknowledged presence.

In the end, the twist became clear as they said their goodbyes and pretended they’d see each other tomorrow. Talk to her when she’s asleep, Cole advised, she’ll hear you. Although the psychiatrist was overtly positioned as the healer, the relationship was more nuanced. The psychiatrist guided Cole, in effect, healing the boy; the boy heeded the doctor’s suggestion, in effect, healing those around him. In turn, the psychiatrist himself was healed, and was led to the final conclusion by Cole – to the damning twist – which made tears pour down my face as I said, Bruce Willis looks like Macklemore.

So my hypothesis was right. The byproduct of consuming too much horror: reading too much horror, watching too much horror, contemplating too much horror. The student has become the master, le beau concluded as the credits rolled.