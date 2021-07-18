All the world’s a stage

People are so unbearably exhausting. I don’t understand. To be human is to be an actor, and to be an actor is to act. And all the world’s a goddamn stage. But I’m so tired of acting. And I’m getting worse at acting. I’m getting worse at pretending I’m what I’m not. It was easier when I was little. Like a bat, I’d hide under my wings, and then I’d emerge: fluttery, energetic, dapper. I can’t do it as well anymore. I mean. Sometimes I’m fluttery. Energetic. Dapper. A lot of times, in fact. But it’s easier to be quiet, to be less expressive, to get lost in my head. Except it’s not socially acceptable, and there’s something inherently wrong with that. There must be something wrong. What’s wrong? What’s wrong? What’s wrong? Nothing’s wrong. Are you an introvert, L? Are you low on the sociability scale? Are you sad, are you angry, are you upset? Yes, yes, and no, no, no. Interacting with people is like dancing, fast-paced, on a stage you never asked to be on. Constantly reading cues, timing the pauses, stepping on beat, anticipating their next move so you can make yours. And always – always – always wearing some sort of mask.

