The Lutor (Might Be) Back

This morning, after a quiet unresponsive weekend, I told the student’s mom yes, I’d be happy to work with her daughter. I sent her my availability and rates – still exorbitant in my eyes, but not as exhobirtant as my previous employer’s.

Le beau jumped up and down, yelling, the Lutor is back!

Just this one time gig. Maybe. We’ll see what she says. Did you know C used to call me teacher Lu in high school? I used to teach my friends physics.

You used to teach physics?

Yeah. Before I forgot how to add.

If the mother says yes to the package, then I’ll have to learn how to add again. In a wry twist of irony that is my life, right after writing a post about how interacting with humans is exhausting, I am (possibly) venturing into a one-time-side-teaching-gig-just-this-once where the entire basis is interacting with people. Two years ago, I spent more hours studying people’s faces than the content itself. Did she understand? Was he pretending? Would it be helpful to use another outlandish metaphor?

Le beau kept harping on me to increase my rates, but I responded that it wasn’t about the money, which it isn’t. If I did things for money, I’d be a lot less happy of a person. But we need a million dollars to move to Colorado! It absolutely is about the money! he said.

Three things that I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful that my previous student’s mother thought of me at all and reached out. Regardless of the outcome, I’m mildly–okay, more than mildly– touched that I crossed her mind. I’m grateful for a relatively stressless lifestyle that provides space for my personal interests. I can consider side gigs as a fun add-on, rather than a necessity. Often, I grow to resent the hobbies I monetize, like photography. So I’m glad that I found a full-time job I neither love nor hate. It allows me the time and money to pursue what I do love. I’m grateful for mellow mornings like this, where I can wake up at 11 AM on a Monday morning, drink coffee, bounce around the apartment, and blog.

Edit: Guess who’s back, back, back.