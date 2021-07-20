Learning how to draw pen-and-ink style drawings on my iPad. I don’t really feel like blogging, the intended byproduct of my ink project, but I remembered that I had to write down three things I’m grateful for. So here goes:

I’m grateful that we had a safe drive last night; we rolled in around 1 and passed by a whole slew of accidents, crashed cars, ambulances. Thankfully, we were fine, concerned passerby’s, and I was DJ-ing, and we were singing. I’m grateful that I had an interesting work assignment and only spent 15 minutes on a call today. I’m grateful for the beauty of cities, which we passed by last night. I just felt warm and saucer-eyed looking at all of the lights. I have been having some brief moments of intense lucidity, and I wasted a few while leaving downtown.