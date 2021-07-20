It was a slow day, mostly filled with quiet and rest. Somehow it’s already 9:50 PM and it smells like steak. Someone is whisking something somewhere.

I wonder how the fabric of our lives will change, if at all, when they do, these next few months.

Has a lot changed in the past few years? I’m not certain. I feel like things have stayed relatively still since 2017, but only subjectively. Things change, outwardly, circumstances, but even as they do, I find comfort in the things that remain the same. For the most part.

Like this. I like how Snapchat sends me memories of this day several years ago. I tap on the memory. We were doing the exact same thing two years ago. Lounging around like bats in the daytime.

I need to work on being present more. I feel like I’m perpetually trying to be present, but then I drift. Into the past. Into the future. Into my mind. I should drift less. But I like drifting.