I would be productive, but it’s too bad I’m petty, because I sat right back down on the porch swing in the heavy humid heat and started looking for books.

Can’t find anything good. Anything I can get lost in, at least. I have a book on modern nomads, another on Buddhism, another by Stephen King. I’ll read a few pages and get bored and exit. I used to do that in person, horde a stack of books to hide in a corner with, take a bite out of each one like a picky child with apples. None of these are satisfying.

I wish I could be left alone for a month. A solid month. I’m already left alone a good amount of the time, but I want a comfortable consecutive stretch of it. I don’t want to be texted, messaged, called, pinged, anything. I don’t want to hear anybody’s voice other than the people I choose to actively address.

I would be so much more pleasant.

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful for my morning coffee, which I think I might be addicted to. It keeps me jittery. I’m grateful to be facing a lake, a pocket of nature, my current respite. I’m grateful the world isn’t swarmed in tentacle-waving-bullet-firing-sharp-toothed alien creatures intent on destroying mankind. I guess we have ourselves to fear, just one ladder step down from alien-induced mass destruction, but we can be okay sometimes.