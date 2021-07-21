Monsters, Inc.

We watched the new monster movie featuring Chris Pratt time traveling in an alien-infested apocalyptic world—Tomorrow War. I like aliens, I like monsters, I like doomsday, I like time traveling, and I think Chris Pratt is cool. I associate him with Parks and Rec, as Audrey’s husband.

For the most part, I enjoyed the movie. Normally, I can’t stand action for the sake of action or drama for the sake of drama. But I was there for the monsters. It’s fascinating watching my favorite monsters morph into blended creatures—it had tentacles like the Demagorgon’s face, teeth like Pennywise’s, a walk like the Wendigo’s, ah! They were too overpowered, though: their lack of a weakness was a weakness. They could have been, and should have been, nerfed, for suspense and feasibility. That is my only monster-fan critique.

For nobody’s pleasure but mine, I will create a running list of horrifying creatures I admire. There might be spoilers, so obligatory spoiler alert here. Also – this is not for the faint or weakhearted.

White Spikes – Tomorrow War, movie

Smasher/Piper – CKZ Origin, video game

Pennywise – It, movie

Zombies – Kingdom, show

Wendigo – Until Dawn, video game

Zlatko’s Creatures – Detroit: Become Human, video game

Alien Monsters – Quiet Place, movie

Tongue Zombie – Sweet Home, show

Pale Man – Pans Labyrinth, movie

Demagorgon – Stranger Things, show