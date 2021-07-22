The dogs are cute. I’ll admit it. Dogs can be cute. I watched them pounce and explore and wiggle through grass with a sort of wry smile–me, not the dogs. It’s humid outside.

Woke up with the song BLEACH stuck in my head. There were a few messages filling my inbox, so I got out of bed like a normal person. Made coffee. Looked at procreate brushes.

My newest muse is an art project–an ink tattoo design project in digital. My usual weapon of choice would be micron pens, thin and inky and precise. I used them for my Inktober project…

The challenge this time, however, is creating the same effect–only on a screen. Procreate’s good for this, but I have yet to master it. I’ll look for a free stippling brush set somewhere.￼

This is the goal. I might imitate other art until I have the style down.

Three things I’m grateful for

I’m grateful to have the drawing tools to explore art and my interests I’m grateful for air conditioning on this muggy morning I’m grateful for time alone