Mad Hatter

I have been bustling with obsessive creative energy lately. The energy comes and goes in waves, and right now, I can feel myself on one. Pros. I make a lot of stuff! I start a lot of projects! I don’t finish a lot of them, but they make me happy! It’s me, to the windows, to the walls! I make enough to archive for years! Cons. I can’t sleep! It’s all I can think about! I waste hours staring into space and then hours creating! I get irritable! I get hyperfocused! If I can’t do it, whatever it is, I feel perturbed, restless, unsettled!

It’s not sustainable. It never has been. The best thing to do is to let myself succumb to it, and to embrace it, and to channel it fully before I hit a valley. I started my new art project three days ago. I made the prompts four days ago. I might have to change the theme of the project because it’s taking a colorful, psychedelic turn.

So I spent this afternoon painting this. I spent so much time staring at my screen that I got nauseous, and I still feel nauseous, but watched Emperor’s New Groove on the big screen anyways. (I’m drinking all of the orange juice and it’s not the first time I’ve slept at someone’s place and consumed all of their orange juice.) How have I never noticed how funny these cartoons were? Obviously, they’re funny enough that I still watch them years and years later, but I swear, they’re getting funnier.

Anyways. I like the psychedelic one. I liked it so much that I went back and added psychedelic effects to my two other drawings, which I made yesterday and the day before. I also made a poll about which other people preferred and the overwhelming consensus so far is the black and white one. I should choose the one I like, because it’s my art, and it’s for me, but sometimes I doubt my eye. It gets fuzzy. When you spend all of your time with your head in corn fields, you don’t see the stalks for what they are.

Think I’ll do the Cheshire prompt tomorrow. Everyone is mad here! I feel kind of nutty. I found this one book adaptation of Alice in Wonderland in maybe 2015 and read a few hundred pages at the bookstore but put it down and didn’t finish it. I wondered about the ending for years and hunted it down in maybe 2019 and finished it. The ending was kind of creepy, the book was very creepy, very visceral, very strange, very adult. I’ve always been drawn to the Alice series. It’s very relatable.