i just realized

that I’m over halfway into this year of my life, an age both pivotal and mundane—

that I’m old enough to be a mother and young enough to be a child and in choosing to be neither, I relish in both—

tsktsking at how young Megan the Stallion is, already talking like that at her age, then demanding to be taken care of, swaddled in soft blankets—

feeling perpetually at odds with growing up and refusing to do so—

because we made a pact at eleven that we’d be Stargirl forever, girls in long skirts with pet rats, run-on sentences