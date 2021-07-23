July 1st, 2021

9:27 AM

It’s the 4th soon. Eleven years ago, our families walked down the street, about 15 minutes away, to go see fireworks. I still remember the sweltering heat, persistent mosquitos, swarm of people on the sidewalks. How the journey to find blanket seating overshadowed the memory of fireworks themselves. In 2019, I said I wasn’t a fireworks girl. But as I stared at them on the rooftop, where we’d circled around for 45 minutes to find, I was mesmerized, and le beau laughed, said, you’re a fireworks girl.

July 2nd, 2021

8:38 PM

Le beau got us the Venezuelan. Now he’s getting us alcohol. Margaritas. I’m hiding out in the car. I said I wanted to drink. Maybe we’ll watch something when we get home. But we are also going on another road trip tomorrow.

Earlier today was filled with PCD, otherwise known as post Colorado depression. I mostly rolled around on the carpet like a bored cat. Le beau brought us lunch and found me curled up in the corner, blasting Justin Timberlake. He left and called me a few hours later.

“Hey. Where are you?”

“Where you left me. Can you get me?”

So now we’re here. The good news: we’re going on another trip tomorrow. Thank fuck. I requested the Filipino pork skewers and offered to bring potatoes, because potatoes are really the best, and I have no shame in my love for potatoes.

10:43 PM

On the drive back, after screaming Biz Markie and Drake at the top of our small lungs, I mentioned the outdoor concert by our home.

So we took a right turn, took out the picnic blanket, and brought out the drinks and dinner.

Right before we left, a cute dog circled in front of us, squatted, and to the horror of his owner, took a dookie.

“Sweet Lord,” the man said, and came to scoop up the poo.

Then the band played Johnny Cash, the only song we recognized aside from the jazzy classics. It all felt very serendipitous and reminiscent of NM.

Maybe it’s not so bad being back after all. Maybe.

July 3rd, 2021

1:30 PM

Le beau burst through the door like a golden retriever. I was heating up my coffee cake, a little sullen. He started talking a million miles a minute about his tires and how he took it to the shop and how they realized something was off about the way it bent and they fixed it. They fixed it!

Are we still going on the trip? He asked excitedly–

Look at what time it is.

We’re planning to leave at 2 PM.

It’s 1 PM.

I know! The trip didn’t get cancelled, silly.

Oh, so I was cancelled.

That’s right. You’ve been un-cancelled. Now go pack.

While he ate tequeños, he exclaimed, I can’t believe we were in Colorado one week ago! I leaned on the counter, bellowed, do you really have to bring that up right now? He cut me off – and we’re going on another trip!

The drive will probably be a lot less exciting, but I’m going to try and get excited anyways.

Blog: Fourth of July Weekend

July 4th, 2021

2:42 PM

We were on a mission this morning to not ruin our lives. Let’s hope we were successful. There were Milano mint cookies in the bag, too. Surprise.

I kept saying, “begone, thot,” all morning. It kept replaying in my head on the drive over and I had to try very hard not to giggle and yell, “begone, thot!” with his family present. This morning, however, I unleashed my “begone, thot!” bug in the passenger seat and tapped le beau on the nose as I said it. I also made an offhand comment about something someone said, and he said, you really can’t go roasting him like that.

We stopped by the Starbucks for water and a small drink. Then we cruised back home, where I played with L and we watched Raven’s new show, featuring her and Chelsea as mothers. Feel old yet? I asked le beau. Raven’s a mom. There have recently been a slew of events that make me feel older than not. This was one of them.

We went outside to ride our bikes and scooters to the park. We looked like an absurd gang of oversized children. I saw colorful sprinklers while swinging on the swings, and made a desperate sprint towards the water. I was the only one above ten in the sprinkler arena, but it was worth it.

Blog: Fourth of July Weekend

July 5th, 2021

10:48 AM

I look up and another hour had passed.

Wanna move to Alaska? I asked.

No! It’s cold, he said.

Begone thot, I responded.

We’re leaving today. And once again, I do not want to go. I suggested moving here. I feel restless.

Do I get a tattoo on my leg? Do we break the lease and live on the road? Maybe later? Sooner? The prospect of time shrinking, dwindling, soon to be replaced by stability, small tyrants, the epitome of a good, healthy life, eats at me. We only have so much time left to do the things we want until we can’t.

Blog: Fourth of July Weekend

July 6th, 2021

10 AM

I’m glad I encouraged us to visit his family over the weekend. It was fun. My heart is full. I am already plotting our next escape. But, compared to returning from Colorado, I feel okay. I’m content to be where I am right now, munching on stale muffins, drinking coffee, and listening to Unbearably White ad nauseam.

3:27 PM

Eating a fruit pop and watching Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

I feel like this is the type of movie I’d like – my old friends loved this movie and quoted it often when I was little.

I can’t believe this is where “bread makes you fat?” came from.

8 PM

How the hell did I find such a perfect fucking movie for today?

It was the perfect mix of trippy, sci-fi, comic book, 90’s video games, 00’s indie rock, and, of course, Michael Cera.

You don’t get Michael Cera to fill a role. You make a role for Michael Cera.

The movie took us five hours to finish. Ironically, despite the movie’s ADD-esque style to capture the attention of us, my generation, “pixilated youth… [who] conflate the moviegoing experience with the synesthetic dispersion of the video arcade,” I still couldn’t pay attention.

It was still pretty amazing.

July 7th, 2021

On my drive to the bookstore, in pursuit of graphic novels and distraction from my annoyance, I kept thinking back to this one conversation I’d had with this one person I’d gone on a date with a long, long time ago.

We had sat in the booth of a bakery, the one with the chocolate cream puff pastries, sunlight drifting in. He said that his family was Buddhist. His mother often noted that, in Buddhism, it was believed that the people we crossed paths with once in this lifetime were people we had crossed paths with hundreds of times in previous lifetimes.

I had sat there quietly, my face caked with foundation. We contemplated this in silence. Wondering if we’d met before, I guess. I doubt it. But who really knows? Aside from this phrase, the date was, otherwise, insignificant. Eventually, I told him I wasn’t interested, around Valentine’s, and I felt guilty about it. I never saw him again.

When I entered the bookstore today, I turned right, and saw, in bright orange, tucked beside Biography and True Crime, the newest translation of Tibetan Book of the Dead. Tibetan Book of the Dead. For years, I’d been wanting to read this book, but I had never been able to find a copy. The library didn’t have it. Neither did Libby. Neither did, surprisingly, the Internet. So I gave up.

What an interesting coincidence, and fitting moment, to stumble upon this book on Buddhism and reincarnation–right as I had thought back to that conversation.

The book is hard to read. Understandably. It’s written in verse, was composed in the 8th century, and discovered in the 14th. And then, of course, there’s the subject matter. The topic of life and death and every stage in between is probably…dense. Maybe dense isn’t the right word, but maybe it is the right time to read this book.

I mean. A part of me has been exhausted, and another part of me wants nothing but to let go. Time to lighten up with a silly graphic novel.

Edit: Guess I somehow picked a graphic novel on the topic, too…

8 PM

After a few hours of being out and about this afternoon, I came home and made some pasta, salad and hash-browns. Le beau seemed visibly distressed that I’d left for so long. As I made my food, I realized there was no protein, so I asked le beau if there was any, and he offered to cook steak. I said we should make potatoes, so we sliced and diced the potatoes, albeit not without some difficulty.

I claimed my methodology was better than his, so we had a competition. Then I realized my methodology was probably not better than his – he was on the fourth finished potato and I, still on five halves – and so I stalked away to the couch. Later I joined him again.

What happens if you eat a bad potato?

You get sick. Duh.

But it’s a potato.

Yeah, well, potatoes can get diseased. Remember the Irish famine?

That was–oh, my god. The potatoes didn’t get the Irish sick, the potatoes themselves were infected.

No, the potatoes diseased the Irish.

-pause-

Wait, are you serious? Look at me right now.

Then I broke out into peals of l(a)ughter, giddy at having tricked him once again and went back to the couch, only to rejoin him a little later to oil and season the potatoes. He put together the steak, caramelized and sweet and tasty, with the potatoes, and some broccoli, but I was too full to eat.

I drank some white wine and put on Puss in Boots, which was fucking hilarious. We ended up here because there was a scene featuring Zach Galifianakis and a corn dog on one of the previews, which privately made me think of myself. It also made le beau think of me. Heh. I said I didn’t know who Zach Galifianakis was, so we looked him up on the search bar. Puss in Boots popped up. I insisted on watching it.

Honestly, this movie deserves an Emmy, it’s so good. Zach, for any curious readers, plays the sinister egg. Humpty Alexander Dumpty. My little juevo, Puss hissed.

July 8th, 2021

8 PM

On our way to get some chocolate boba, the two of us in shorts and T-shirts and sneakers, ready to ball ‘n’ boba, I belted out my favorite Disney classics. Hakuna Matata and I’ll Make A Man Out Of You. Beautiful scores. Riveting lyrics.

Can you order the boba? he looked over and asked.

I held up a finger to signal ‘wait,’ since my favorite part was coming up. After it passed, I called the shop, which had adapted quickly to the pandemic. We ordered and paid over the phone, and they brought it to our car. Then we went to the park by the lake. The court was empty. As if on cue, a symphony score from The Little Mermaid washed over the car.

We hopped out, had some friendly fire non-competition. I didn’t really eat that much for lunch, so I was kind of dizzy, but he insisted I make the last shot. His name was B. Buckets. I was Lu Layup. I said it would be funnier if I was Lu Buckets and he was B. Layup, because it would be ironic to the audience how we didn’t choose the alliterative names, but the joke didn’t slap. B. Buckets it is, I conceded.

Then we decided we would go to the new massive Italian market-grocery-restaurant-coffeeshop that recently opened up. It’s really this glittering oasis of all-things-Italian, polished with wines and chocolates and peaches and bread and pressed juices and cured meats and delicate cheeses. The last time we went, I said, let’s make a charcuterie board. Le beau, ever the social creature, brought along the man behind the counter. He knew all things meat and cheese, eloquently explained the history of everything on display. It’d been an awkward first conversation, though.

Hi, um, do you have brie? I’d feebly asked, suddenly uncomfortable about being in the spotlight.

Um, yeah, so, brie’s French, so no, we don’t have brie, but we do have Italian soft cheeses, he responded, not unkindly.

I was mortified. I had spent the past thirty minutes searching for brie. I nodded, went, oh, okay, uh huh. Le beau tried not to laugh.

The man, named T–I remember now–rattled off facts and figures about the cheese, from the home location, the texture, the mode of production, the tang. And this cheese, he gestured, is made from sheep’s milk. You’ll notice that the cheeses there, as he gestured to the next aisle, are from lamb’s milk. This sheep’s milk cheese is much richer, more pungent, and it’s just this fantastic mouthfeel. It has to do with their diet, the grass of the rolling plains. I highly recommend this cheese, especially on a budget.

This time, we did not call upon T’s expertise. We did, however, walk around, circle into the nearby shops, and ended up at the mall. There weren’t that many people, and we were double-masking with eye protection, so I encouraged him to trust my direction, said we would be fine. We passed by the Gucci and Louis Vuitton and expensive-looking stores with the bored looking guards, and shuffled around the corner. Why don’t you ask for nice things? le beau asked. Because I am emotionally high maintenance, not materially, I said. We turned the corner, but the Apple store was full, so we detoured. We decided to visit the food court, since we were hungry.

In line, le beau pointed at a boy in the distance. See that guy? That’s the new style. I turned to stare. He was lanky, probably sixteen, Gen Z, I inferred, due to the shortness of his shorts. He had, most notably, a tiny red bag slung across his chest. Oh. A fanny pack, apparently. We looked at him quietly.

How am I in-the-know about trends? You’re the one on Instagram! He exclaimed.

Well, I don’t really use Instagram, I explained and paused. Also, yeah, wait, what? You don’t even have social media. How do you know all this slang and lingo?

You’re so out of touch.

(Every time he says slang at home, I give him a look, shoot back, who taught you that? His most recent additions have been ‘za’ and ‘no cap’, neither of which make any sense to me. ‘You mean ‘suh?’)

We got our food and sat outside on the rooftop patio, which was delightfully empty. I wiped down the table and seats. We settled down to eat. I told him about this morning’s training debacle, where a man from our company had been invited to host a two hour training, during which he tried to hypnotize the entire team. At one point, we were watching a ten minute video encouraging us to swish the saliva around in our mouths, because it would destress us. My boss curtly cut the training short, much to my amusement.

July 9th, 2021

8 PM

We went to an RV dealership today.

At first, I entertained the idea of driving across the nation, living on the road, being a 21st century nomad. I mean. It seemed enticing. Do I like hiking? Sure. Do I like biking? Sure. Do I like the great outdoors? Sure. But do I fancy the idea of managing tubes of my own waste and dealing with my car-house breaking down on a highway and lack of access to immediate electricity and shoddy WiFi and the sound of children outside my window? No. No, I do not.

Our salesman was a laid back man named C. He was tall, talked with a drawl, and had light blue eyes. For some reason, he reminded me of KillaKayTV. I’m just going to throw this here for posterity.

My mood went from 100 to 0 real fast. I started to shut down the moment we began shuffling from the bathroom to the bed, all within 10 feet of each other. I like my space. A lot. So the notion of not having much of it aggravated me.

It’s kind of incredible that we went from looking at houses in January to RV’s now, in July, attesting to how much the things we want can change so quickly. In the car, I said, I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not about it. I rattled off some of my concerns, handling-of-human-waste-included, and we sped off to get some food. We got Taco Cabana, with two margaritas, finished half when we got home, then drove to Wal-Mart. I filled him in on some of the Rodrigo-Carpenter drama, since that shit keeps me young.

I wandered around the store while le beau fished for the things he needed. I did get myself some floss the length of a football field. After I visited the dentist for the first time in a long time, I was so horrified at the prospect of two cavities that I began flossing religiously–at least five times a day. I ordered the highest count of stannous fluoride toothpaste, brush thrice a day, bought xylitol gum, munch on it regularly. The only consistent thing I did on our road trip was floss.

July 10th, 2021

Grad Shoot

First, let me just say that le beau is a natural. He captured some really beautiful graduation photos this afternoon.

Secondly, what a day.

It’s been about…a year since I’ve worn real, actual, full-fledged makeup. From when we last had a photoshoot. Our first and only photoshoot. I was insistent, because there was a Covid-19 safety window, and we didn’t have any nice photos together Normally, I’m averse to that type of stuff, the corny shit, because cooties, but it just felt Very Necessary at the time. Good Photos Together. Despite le beau’s reluctance, I pestered him about it, so we had our photos taken together like real, grownup, lovey-dovey adults.

I had showed up with a folded-up printout of couple’s poses we could imitate to a T. This, however, had been unnecessary. Le beau, I discovered, had a real flair for posing and location. While I was busy fumbling around to look exactly like the couples in the printout, he offered suggestions, twirled me around, adjusted angles. It turned out to be a lot more fun than I had anticipated. Today was the same. I was nervous when we started, elated when we finished.

In the bathroom, I continued applying makeup, feeling progressively more and more like a clown. Then I changed into my white dress. I walked into the living room, did an awkward little twirl. Le beau smiled at me. I feel like a clown, I said. You look pretty, he responded. I said we had to get my high heels. From prom. Because I have no high heels. In fact, I can’t walk in high heels. This became obvious the moment I slipped my feet into the half-inch heels and started wobbling towards the car.

Um, you’re supposed to walk toe-to-toe, le beau said, like it was the most obvious thing in the world.

What?

Toe-to-toe. Why else do you think señora had the biggest calves? Because she wore heels every single day, and she was walkin’ toe to toe, he explained.

Then he proceeded to walk around on his tiptoes, pretending he was wearing heels. I followed his example into the car. I wasn’t sure if I believed him. So I googled how to walk in high heels. For beginners.

We showed up at the first photoshoot location, the one with the fountain and gazebo. It was hot, humid. Mosquitos feasted on our legs. But le beau still managed to capture lovely photos. I made suggestions on location and lighting, and he took them in stride. Mission Location 1 Accomplished. Since it was hot, and we were sweaty, he suggested we go to Smoothie King. So we did. Soon, we were driving over to the second location, an event venue with a garden, fountain, field, and pond that I’d discovered last year for this very purpose. It all went so smoothly. Then it was Mission Location 2 Accomplished.

As we left the venue, it began to dawn on me that I had graduated. Shit. I graduated. I’m done with school. I’m actually done with school. (According to my title, I haven’t graduated, but in reality, I have. I’ll share the photos later.) When I was a senior in high school, I vowed to never go to graduate school and to never pursue Psychology. In the end, I caved, and I went to graduate school for Psychology. I remember when I had the realization, the epiphany, that I needed to do this. I think my best friend went “duh,” when I told her. Like it took me long enough. So did my family and le beau. They had a similar response. Since then, they have been endlessly supportive.

I’m not sure what I did to be so fortunate in this life (probably nothing), but I am, and I am grateful for it.

July 11th, 2021

Blog: The Morning

July 12th, 2021

9:17 AM

This morning, I looked around: the sun was rising over the lake, and you could see the moon, distant in the sky. For a brief moment, a small ray of awe punctuated the annoyance.

Irritability comes with the creativity. It’s the terrain. At the same time, I know emotions are a little more malleable than that. So I need to do two things in life. I need to 1) meditate and 2) pick up my gratitude journaling again. I did a little of journaling back in February, but it tapered off. I’ll start now. Again.

Three things I’m grateful for:

I am grateful that I have a job that pays well, is virtual, and has easy hours. I am grateful that I have a roof above my head. Especially one that keeps me from rattling alongside the panes, which they were doing two nights ago. I am grateful for the privilege of education. Even though I formally concluded that journey recently, I would be remiss… if I didn’t reflect on – first, even having an education – secondly, having had excellent education my entire life – and third, having had incredible teachers and friends and mentors, all of whom affected my life in both incremental and monumental ways.

I have to remind myself of how fortunate I am. Because I am. So. WordPress. Hold me accountable. Whenever I hop on here to spew whatever’s floating around in my head, remind me to write about what I’m grateful for.

11:43 PM

When In IKEA

Door opened. I looked up. We made eye contact. I squinted suspiciously.

Here. Look. I got you a coffee maker.

Then he held up a box with an image of a tall, black coffee maker on it. The other day, I’d bought a coffee maker, the only one on the shelf, one that was too big and, much to my horror, milk white. All of our appliances are black.

I grunted in response. Examined the box from across the room. So the standoff was over. Our cars had passed each other in the garage earlier that day. Through the windshield, I shot him my biggest, most intimidating nostril-flare. Later, he said he saw my dumb expression through the window. Then I stole his parking spot.

Want to go to IKEA? We can look at console tables, he suggested.

That sounded enticing. I’m always up for some interior design and furniture eye-shopping. So I looked up their hours – we had an hour and a half until they closed – and I drove us over. I made fun of how he’s perpetually a mess during standoffs. He chuckled. Said I made him resort to his vices. It’s just how dramatic you are, I said.

On the drive over, I saw an In-N-Out Burger. Hungry, we stopped by to order some food.

Ask him if they can mix shake flavors.

We’re not doing that today, I said.

Uh, okay, Mom. Ask him!

No! I hissed back.

Hi, can you mix shake flavors? The strawberry, chocolate and vanilla? He yelled over me.

We sure can! That’ll be our Neapolitan Shake.

Thanks, I’ll take one of those.

I ordered a cheeseburger and chocolate shake and fries. He ordered a ketchup-and-patty burger. As we waited in line, which seemed to stretch on for forever, I screamed, is this In-N-Out? Because I’m only goin’ In! He audibly winced. We ate our food in the parking lot of IKEA. Then we waited in the customer service line.

Long story short, we bought rock-hard mattresses the day we moved in, because I was under the impression that I slept on a rock-hard bed, which I don’t. It turns out that the rock-hard mattress was worse for both of our backs than a floor itself. We used a trick to get IKEA customer service on the phone, a la Reddit, but then they all gave us different answers, so we ended up not returning the mattresses at all.

The fine print said 90 days for mattresses. It’s been, uh, maybe 100. I suggested we wait in line anyways so we could get a hard no. The blonde woman we spoke to was a frank woman, and she was funny, advised us to bring the mattress over separately, since per company policy, they would only accept one mattress return.

I privately joked to him that we should just stand in different parts of the line with our big mattresses to return and pretend not to know each other. I’m sure they wouldn’t be able to tell we were related – not our stature, outfit, demeanor, black masks, or shades.

Remember that time we went to IKEA and the movies?

Yes. When you put your cake in the ketchup containers –

A few years ago, we went on an IKEA date. After we ate our Swedish meatballs, I was too full to eat any more of the chocolate cake, but also too attached to the perfectly good chocolate cake to throw it away. So I sliced and shoved it into small white ketchup containers, which I then placed in my purse, and brought out to eat during the movies. I’m pretty sure you brought a fork in there, too, le beau said. I wouldn’t be surprised if I did. Later, I put the cake in my fridge, and nibbled on it throughout the week.

We walked through the treacherous unending maze of IKEA. At this point, we were the only ones left in the store. Le beau brought some clothes hangers. We broke out into a quick dance-off in the middle of the store before scuttling out and off into my car. It all just felt so scandalous, this unexpected IKEA night run during closing hours. Oh, the things we do for fun.

July 13th, 2021

11 AM

Three things I’m grateful for:

I am grateful for my parents, for their love and support and everything they’ve provided and sacrificed for a better life. I am grateful to have had a happy and rambunctious childhood. I am grateful for our light workloads, which will allow us jet off this afternoon to an interesting-looking coffeeshop we discovered last March (off-topic, but it’s on my mind right now as I wait for le beau to hurry up)

11 PM

Annnd the boys are back in town.

They’ve seemed bored lately – sleeping more than usual – so le beau suggested we buy them some toys. We went to the pet store and returned home with a twig house, some hay lollipops, willow sticks, and a pink tunnel that turned out to be too small. Butter trampled on Cocoa while trying to eat a bell pepper. They kept munching on the house. The pigs are having a ball. God, I love my pigs. I’ll have pig storytime later.

Around noon today, I drove us over to the hobbit-hole coffeeshop that we found over a year ago. I haven’t been in a cafe since last February. We holed up in the circular room, where there was a big table for ten, where nobody else would intrude. I perused the Internet, did a little work, while le beau scoured the Internet for programs. He walked over to a pizza place down the street, and returned with a chicken-BBQ-cilantro-type-deal that I scarfed down.

Luckily, we were seated far away from other people, because one man in particular kept coughing in the corner. We were the only ones with masks. The cafe started to fill up – mostly in the main seating area. An hour in, le beau pointed out that there was a first date going on in the hallway area. Their chirpy voices sailed across the coffeeshop. I nodded. Said I’d investigate for myself. My public pastimes include breaking out into dance and guessing how long couples have been together. At IKEA last night, I stood very still while side-eyeing a hip-looking couple. Nine months, I declared. They’ve been together for nine months.

Well, by God, this was a first date if I’ve ever seen one. They sat up straight, very straight, very stiffly, with blindingly bright smiles. Their voices inflected upwards, downwards, bobbing, up and down, waves of enthusiasm. There was this cheery tension between them. Unreliably happy. Unsustainably saccharine. I slipped my shades on and walked back to base camp.

Defo first date, I confirmed.

Then I leaned back and said, gruffly – brings back memories.

Of what?

Of first dates. Don’t miss it.

As people began to pile in, so did our mounting tension, so I drove us back. A wave of sudden tiredness hit me. When we got home, I said, we should get some drinks. Why didn’t we get them earlier? he asked.

We hopped into his truck, went to the pet store, and then visited our new favorite liquor store. I was thinking of White Claw, weirdly enough, and how we’ve never tried it. A few minutes later, he blurted, what about White Claw? So we bought the variety pack, and now I’m on the couch, sipping the mango White Claw. I don’t get all the fuss: it’s basically La Croix, but with alcohol.

July 14th, 2021

9 AM

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful to have a balcony overlooking the lake, even if it gets noisy at times. I can sit outside and blog and drink my coffee every morning. I’m grateful to have found WordPress in 2013, believe it or not, and to have you, coolpeppermint, as a creative outlet to house my ramblings and musings. I’m grateful that I was able to sleep last night. Insomnia is lame. I’ll probably never sleep as well as I did in the tiny house in Colorado, but I’ll take what I can get.

10:26 PM

Wait, one more time.

Le beau began re-tapping out the rhythm of the song. Theme song of Super Mario Bros? No, the intro was too fast. A rock classic? No, the middle part was too slow.

Start over, start over, I said.

It hit me. The song he was tapping. Then I started laughing and singing along.

Ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin’ alive. Stayin’ alive.

We just got back from another afternoon adventure of aimlessness. After trying not to rip my eyelashes out from another meeting gone overtime, silently repeating my salary, I told him I wanted ice cream, so we bought frozen custard. We ate it in the parking lot. I had a sundae, but it had too much fudge, so I didn’t finish it.

We drove by the housing developments where we almost signed for a house. Thank. God. We. Didn’t. For so many reasons. The house’ll be done by August, the aggressive salesman had said. Now sign here, right now, today, because they’re going quick. Luckily, I was hesitant and pulled le beau aside and whispered no, no, not now. Come late July, and we’re not even sold on this city anymore. As we passed by the empty, barren lots, we saw that construction laid some pipes down and that was about it.

As soon as le beau stepped in the IKEA line, I decided to check out the meatballs. I wandered over across the store, despite his objections, and stared at the meatballs in the freezer. Then I thought, you know what? I want meatballs, I can buy meatballs, so I’m getting meatballs. So I got the meatballs and some sauce and chocolate, too.

But then it became unwieldy, because there were no bags, which meant I had to cart my frozen meatballs, wrapped poorly in paper towels, around the store. Le beau was upset that I had purchased them so early in our return, and berated me as I shuffled around with my arms full. We decided to get hot dogs.

Can you get me two hot dogs? I asked.

Yes, I am getting you a hot dog as well.

But can you get me two hot dogs?

I said I’m getting one hot dog for me and one hot dog for you.

You’re getting two hot dogs, too?

What? You want two hot dogs? No, I’m getting one hot dog, le beau said incredulously.

Oh. Well. I want two hot dogs, I said, plainly, still holding the meatballs.

So he bought us three hot dogs. As we sat in the parking lot of IKEA, he went, you know, I can see why these hot dogs are $1. I glared at him. Why would you say that? I fucking love hot dogs.

On the drive home, we passed by – according to their advertisements – one of the biggest outdoor adventure shops in the country. We compensate with size, I retorted. It’s all we have going for us. It was an interesting store – a lot of retail, and men’s short shorts, which I’ve been a fierce advocate of recently, and a ferris wheel smack-dab in the middle of everything. We saw a candy store, toddled out with cookies ‘n’ cream dipping dots, and went home.

July 15th, 2021

9:22 AM

Things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful that le beau and I have the same sense of humor, and that I can be weird as shit around him. Do you know how exhausting it is to act normal? It’s exhausting. It’s like I have to ziptie every expressive nerve in my body. It’s unnatural. Thank god I can be weird with and around him. I’m grateful for the surprisingly nice weather today. I am, as usual, sitting criss-crossed on the cot on the balcony. It’s been cool lately. A little humid, but better than the usual heat. I’m grateful for my health, le beau’s health, our parents’ health. Health is so often overlooked… we take it for granted on a regular basis, but we shouldn’t. So today, I feel gratitude for our mental and physical wellness.

10:50 PM

Whatever little social awareness I had before the pandemic, I have completely lost now.

Today must have been our worst date ever, as I carted our restlessness 40 miles to and from an Asian market square, where we ate dripping soft serve and waffle fish cones in the parking lot. I didn’t mean to take us here – I just needed to drive, anywhere – but the wandering was not for naught. We decided to go inside an ice cream shop.

In line, I began to think out loud. A little too loud.

Do I get the fish on the side, or the fish as the cone? Maybe I should get the cup. But I want the fish. Do you think I should I get the fish on the side? I barked to le beau. A boy at the cash register pivoted to look at me as I bellowed my thoughts out loud.

We made our orders. I’d initially stepped in because I needed to use the bathroom, but, as luck would have it, the bathroom was closed off. At the same time, I was intrigued by the flavors – ube, taro, matcha, all featured prominently – so we stepped in. I ended up ordering the fish on the side, which I’m sure you were dying to know, with taro cream and matcha soft serve. Le beau ordered the ube-cookies and cream soft serve, also with his fish on the side, with sprankles.

As we stood waiting for our order, the ice cream man lazily yelled, taro and mango? Taro and mango.

Flustered and nervous, afraid the man would rescind the ice cream any second, I pushed le beau forward and whispered, that’s us, that’s us. I hurried over, tripping him over his sandals, only to realize that neither of us ordered mango, and it was for the two women in front of us.

Once we got our orders, we stepped outside to munch on the soft serve. The second we left, though, all of his ice cream began to spill. It spilled over the corners, past the cup, over the fish, onto his fingers. I peered over amusedly but mostly focused on not spilling my matcha, which was very tasty. I tried a bit of his ice cream and he tried a bit of my ice cream but we didn’t like the other’s. Mine was definitively better. He didn’t think so.

Despite our efforts, each of us was splattered gently by some soft serve. I said it looked like he had killed Ube (which I pronounced Oob), with his fingers laced in purple sprinkles. As he went to throw away our cups, he stood in the middle of the road, yelling for me to pick him up. No, come back! I yelled. Pick me up! he yelled. No, come back! I’ll use my water bottle to wash your hands! I yelled in response. No, come pick me up! he yelled. Come back!

This went on for a solid five minutes before he jogged back over.

This is all the water I have, so use it wisely – I warned him as I poured the water.

On the drive back, I spotted a small cat by the road. As a big fan of cats, I parked to watch him. Then we sat that there was a bunny on the other side. It dawned on me what the cat was doing: he was trying to hunt the bunny! While I love cats, I also love bunnies, and I wasn’t about to watch a bunny get massacred on my Thursday night. So as the cat perched in wait, I stepped out of the car, ready to intervene, yelled, no! as the cat lunged for the bunny, who, fortunately, made his way to safety.

Hunt when the Lu’s not here! I said to the cat as I drove away.

He stared angrily at me from across the intersection. I didn’t know who to feel worse for: the rabbit, potential prey, or the kitten, stray and small. I hope you find a place of residence, I finished, and then drove away. Despite still needing to use the bathroom, I took the longest route anyways, which made for a tense drive. When BIA came on, we both hurriedly waved to the other person – shut up, shut up, I like this song. The only lyrics he knew were “bodega,” so he kept saying “bodega” at all the wrong moments.

Le beau kicked his feet up on my dashboard and leaned back, replaying the evening’s social embarrassments. Worst date ever, we concluded.

July 16th, 2021

11:25 AM

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful for my boss, who scouted me out, quite literally slid into my professional DM’s, and offered me my first big-girl job. I almost didn’t believe he was a real person – I googled email addresses for the company, wondering if it was a scam – but so far, it’s been…real. Oddly too good to be true. I didn’t have to apply for countless jobs, hold countless interviews, ride the rollercoaster that accompanies every job hunt. He obtained his PhD in Psychology, so we view things from a similar perspective. Related to that, I’m grateful for my work hours. I’ve never worked on the weekends – am unreachable past 5 – start later on most days – have flexible lunch hours. I mean, I’m here, aren’t I, constantly blogging whatever goo is in my head, so clearly, I have a lot of time. I’m grateful for my guinea pigs, who bring me and the people around me so much joy and happiness. They’re so smart and silly and bright and endearing. Each little pig is the apple of each eye.

10:54 PM

So I’m not exactly sure what I thought the mall was going to be like on a Friday afternoon in the middle of the summer, but I’ll just attribute the misassumptions to my natural optimism. Not. I’m really not that optimistic. But still. That. Was not what I expected.

I have just seen…something…so similar… in… my nightmares, I finished.

The escalator gently ushered us down to the hellishness known as Dave & Buster’s, neon lights screaming alongside the cluster of humans, all unmasked, unsurprisingly, banging and stamping and yelling. There was just. So. Much. So. Much. So much Noise. And so much light. And so many people.

Do we go–do we go back up? le beau asked gingerly.

As the escalator brought us down to the ground floor, I immediately turned 180 degrees to go back up the escalator. I was not about to explore Satan’s arcade.

I was done. This was it. I had had enough. Earlier that afternoon, we had already stood in the middle of a packed food court, waiting anxiously for potato-encrusted Korean corndogs. They were admittedly worth it. This is only because I will eat anything with potatoes on it. Fried rice with potatoes. Corn dogs with potatoes. Potatoes with potatoes.

Le beau jokingly asked for a bite of my potato today, and I squinted at him, protective of my potatoes, and he backtracked. Never get between a potato and her potatoes, he said. He is a wise man.

We’d stood in the food court, packed with humans of all shapes and sizes. I began to feel increasingly panicked. The only good place we stood was right behind the corn-dog man. We watched him make the food.

After the food came out, we scuttled out of the mall and onto the empty patio area. We did this twice. Once for the corndog. And then for Great American Cookies.

Following the Dave & Busters debacle, I led him out into the mall, and yelled, let’s go home and drink. Please, he responded. When we got back to the car, we drove down on a road connecting a northern city to the south, and then back around to where we live. We stopped for alcohol – Cayman Jack’s – and headed home.

Now we’re watching The Sixth Sense.

July 17th, 2021

I’m grateful for spontaneous, silly Saturdays like the one we had today, where we decided to go to Trader Joe’s, but ended up veering into In & Out (again – I know, I know, I regret it, I said we were going to work out today, like I’ve said the past 400 days, but we ended up with shakes and burgers and fries) and onto a farm. It was so humid outside that the lambs all huddled under a wagon. The turkeys, luckily, did not attack us the way that they did last time. We also stopped by the marina, where I ate a tangerine cream popsicles and watched boats and jet ski’s zip by. I’m grateful for modern appliances and conveniences. I say this as I run the third load of laundry today. I’m grateful for our physical wellbeing and health. I think I mentioned this one earlier, so, in an effort to not repeat one, I’ll specify it to – I’m grateful that we have our five functioning senses. Granted, they’re not perfect, but we are healthy, and for that, I am grateful.

2:21 PM

I considered a lazy Saturday, but then decided against it. So I did some laundry, ran the dishwasher, tidied the pigs’ cage, made coffee, fed the pigs, cooked breakfast, swept the kitchen, and snuck in a snuggle session with Butter. Quality mother-pig bonding time. He was splayed out like a furry long pancake as I rubbed his back. When I stopped, feeling sleepy, he peered up, wondering why I wasn’t petting him anymore.

There’s too much going on with this blog. I have too much energy, and nowhere to divert it. I should delete everything I’ve smeared on this poor platform over the past week. I could draw, I could write, I could take photos, I could edit them, I could play guitar, I could buy a keyboard, I could make covers, but I don’t know, I don’t want to do any of them. But I also want to do all of them.

To blow off excess energy, we’ve been wandering the streets doing hood-rat shit – that is, buying meatballs at IKEA, touring too-small RV’s, spilling soft serve, “shot-gunning” a “White Claw” (what does that even mean?, I asked, and I got another earful of how out-of-touch I am). It’s not enough. I wake up, and I’m restless again.

Guess I’ll just continue doing what I’m doing until I’m too tired to do it anymore. If that means inundating CP for the time being, fine, whatever, okay. I do think I need to pick digital drawing back up again, or learn how to write tanka poems, which Murakami once mentioned in a small book. Or maybe I continue my song animation project, because I’ve been stumbling on some really good songs lately.

I just finished reading a post by one of my favorite bloggers on here, and it was so sad, it made me cry, and I wish I could give her a massive hug and tell her I love her, even though we are only vaguely connected by a thin cyber string of 1s and 0s on our computer screens. Do you ever feel that way? When you read what other people have written or drawn or photographed? Sometimes I do. The little pieces of ourselves we leave in the things we create.

July 18th, 2021

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful that we have cars in working condition. We take our ease of transportation for granted, but I can’t overlook the vehicle that carts us ’round town. I’m grateful that we have the luxury of time on the weekends. Although I like to assume that weekends are open and filled with fun, that’s not the case for everyone. People work overtime, people work on the weekend, people’s schedules are busy- so I am grateful for time. I’m grateful for our safety. We poke fun at management, how they can’t get the doors right, but truth be told, we live in a decent area. It’s a little cramped sometimes, but it’s tended to, cared for, and it’s safe. A lot of people don’t feel safe where they live – I’m glad we do.

It’s because we’re naturally optimistic, I reasoned in the parking lot, having just exited the COVID carnival known as IKEA on a Sunday afternoon.

(Yes, we went to IKEA again for the third time this week.)

Dumbasses, le beau corrected me. It’s because we’re dumbasses.

He smelled someone’s fart. I found myself staring at someone’s bare butt. Excuse me, I croaked, and the man scooched over to the side. Normally, I’m pretty good at weaving through people – comes from years of experience in avoiding people – but we found ourselves at one awkward impasse anyways before slipping into the elevator.

It was an otherwise productive day. We returned the white coffeemaker (the moment I held it up against our black appliances, I knew it had to go) and left with pies and muffins. Speaking of which, those are still in my car. We also returned the guinea pig tunnel that was too small for my pigs. We exchanged it for a pigloo twigloo: an igloo made of twigs for my pigs.

This morning, I spent some time cuddling both of my boys. Each pig rested on each arm. It was a surprisingly calm encounter. Only near the end did they become fussy. On the way back to their cage, I flipped Butter upside down, his tush flapping sideways, and he expressed his disapproval with a small nip. Ow! He bit me, I said.

We’re going to eat dinner at le beau’s mother’s place tonight. We hadn’t planned to spend today together – he uninvited me to his car-fixing ventures, so I tallied up things I could do, timing my exit to match his. For an hour, we danced around each other’s plans, trying very hard to play it cool.

So, uh, what are you doing today?

Oh, you know. Might go to a home decor store.

Cool, cool, cool.

What if, ha-ha, I drove up to the garage with you?

I mean, you could, if you wanted to. Do you?

Not really.

…Want to go to IKEA?

…Yes.

July 19, 2021

Three things that I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful that my previous student’s mother thought of me at all and reached out. I’m mildly–okay, more than mildly– touched that I crossed her mind. I’m grateful for a relatively stressless lifestyle that provides space for my personal interests. I’m grateful for mellow mornings like this, where I can wake up at 11 AM on a Monday morning, drink coffee, bounce around the apartment, and blog.

9 PM

And this was how..

The two found themselves, for the third time in a month, on a road trip. At 8:38 PM. Were they crazy? Maybe a little bit. Maybe a lot bit. But they were happy. And that’s all that mattered.

July 20th, 2021

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful that we had a safe drive last night; we rolled in around 1 and passed by a whole slew of accidents, crashed cars, ambulances. I’m grateful that I had an interesting work assignment and only spent 15 minutes on a call today. I’m grateful for the beauty of cities, which we passed by last night. I just felt warm and saucer-eyed looking at all of the lights. I have been having some brief moments of intense lucidity, and I wasted a few while leaving downtown.

Learning how to draw pen-and-ink style drawings on my iPad.

It was a slow day, mostly filled with quiet and rest. Somehow it’s already 9:50 PM and it smells like steak. Someone is whisking something somewhere.

I wonder how the fabric of our lives will change, if at all, when they do, these next few months.

Has a lot changed in the past few years? I’m not certain. I feel like things have stayed relatively still since 2017, but only subjectively. Things change, outwardly, circumstances, but even as they do, I find comfort in the things that remain the same. For the most part.

Like this. I like how Snapchat sends me memories of this day several years ago. I tap on the memory. We were doing the exact same thing two years ago. Lounging around like bats in the daytime.

July 21st, 2021

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful for my morning coffee, which I think I might be addicted to. I’m grateful to be facing a lake, a pocket of nature, my current respite. I’m grateful the world isn’t swarmed in tentacle-waving-bullet-firing-sharp-toothed alien creatures intent on destroying mankind. I guess we have ourselves to fear, just one ladder step down from alien-induced mass destruction, but we can be okay sometimes.

8:15 PM

I think I made a mistake reading a memoir about Korean food while hungry because now I want Korean food and I miss my best friend, the biggest foodie I know. Every time I went to her house, it was a feast. She said it was polite to never turn down food and her parents always insisted I eat another bowl, so I stuffed myself like a thin water balloon at every sleepover. I accompanied her family for Thanksgiving dinner shopping in 2017 and I still remember the hams and the turkeys and potatoes we placed on the bulk dolly and how bitterly cold the freezer section was.

July 22nd, 2021

10:17 AM

Three things I’m grateful for

I’m grateful to have the drawing tools to explore art and my interests I’m grateful for air conditioning on this muggy morning I’m grateful for time alone

The dogs are cute. I’ll admit it. Dogs can be cute. I watched them pounce and explore and wiggle through grass with a sort of wry smile–me, not the dogs. It’s humid outside.

Woke up with the song BLEACH stuck in my head. There were a few messages filling my inbox, so I got out of bed like a normal person. Made coffee. Looked at procreate brushes.

My newest muse is an art project–an ink tattoo design project in digital. My usual weapon of choice would be micron pens, thin and inky and precise. I used them for my Inktober project…

The challenge this time, however, is creating the same effect–only on a screen. Procreate’s good for this, but I have yet to master it. I’ll look for a free stippling brush set somewhere.￼

This is the goal. I might imitate other art until I have the style down.

5:33 PM

Making progress on my first blackwork/tattoo-style portrait. I’m starting with a collage, going in with lines, and now varying line thickness. I downloaded a free procreate brush set in the afternoon, and so far, I really like it.

We were hungry after I facilitated a session. Le beau suggested we drive around. Lunch for me. Not him. Riiight. His fast is going terribly (Don’t tell him I said that. Not that anyone on WP should know him.) Yesterday, he had The Onion pulled up on Youtube: Man Eats Lunch At 10 AM Despite It Being So Early.

“–And I was like, you know, fuck it, I’m hungry, so I’m going to eat lunch at 10 AM. Because I can,” the actor said.

I looked at le beau. I squinted. I asked if this was his way of subconsciously justifying a break in his fast.

He exited the video.

Around noon, we drove by a high school, then a prison, then a middle school, and then another prison. We passed by the new shopping center, filled with my favorite Wednesday afternoon haunts, most notably Ross, because I am a Ross girl through and through.

I have been craving Korean food for the past 24 hours, ever since I started reading Crying in HMart. I didn’t know the author was going to delve into every Korean dish known to man and describe the texture, taste and flavor profile. I can’t believe some people eat banchan every day. This is the root of envy.

We drove by a sign that said banh mi.

“Look! Banh mi’s!”

“What? Turn around!”

He turned around. We sat in the parking lot. He said something sassy, I forget what, but I shot back the name of the restaurant in my defense. We sat there, looking at our phone menus. I ordered the pork banh mi and bulgogi rice. He got a pork rice bowl and bulgogi fries and espresso boba. When I heard him get a drink, I decided I had to get a drink, too, so I ordered a matcha latte.

His drink looked better than mine, and when he saw me eyeing it, he said I couldn’t have any. I insisted I was going to only try a little. Nope, he said. Yep, I responded. When we got home, it was the first thing I drank. Then, I inhaled my bahn mi as he devoured his fries. I went upstairs to draw before meeting with my boss.

July 23rd, 2021

Three things I’m grateful for:

I’m grateful for our inside jokes, i.e peace up, A-Town, scouting out the room with one eye. I’m grateful for food, that we don’t have to worry, that we can drive a few streets down and order banh mi’s and boba without much thought. I’m grateful for soft chaises and soft blankets.

The month is almost over. So far, I’d give it a 7/10. I’ve blogged nearly every day. I’ll probably mine this bloated post for small nuggets later. It’s like throwing things at the wall, seeing what sticks. Most of it doesn’t, but whatever, that’s fine.

July is shaping up to be a good month. We’ve spent two weeks away from the apartment, in total, and we’re planning to return on Sunday. As we ease into this new chapter of our lives, I’ll map out our next great adventure, hopefully in September.

I was able to goad le beau into zipping around the area after work. There have been some, ahem, work complications, and he said he had to finish the learning module. Then he insisted on sleeping. I insisted on him not sleeping. We did some pseudo-boxing around the room, and then he took a phone call. I said let’s go northwest. On the drive over, he suggested calling up D and seeing if he wanted to hang out. Serendipitously, our intended destination was already on the way to his place.

After picking D up, we drove to froyo. We went to the HMart area, because I’ve been reading that book, Crying in HMart. And then we went to Kinokuniya, one of my favorite little shops to frequent, where I’ll leave little calligraphy notes on the Post-It’s and duck into aisles to peruse books. I had to stop myself from salivating over the shelves because everything looked interesting, like something I’d like. Severance! I started that book. 1Q84! I just finished that. Crying in HMart! I’m reading that. They were shelves of all the Asian American books I could dream of, with graphic novels and memoirs and fiction. I photographed everything and am planning to type the titles all out so I can meticulously go down my list and read them all.

I’m getting tired now, so, in short, we ordered Mexican food for dinner, stopped by an entertainment place to explore, grabbed the food, went to D’s apartment, ate, and returned home. On the way back, we listened to Vampire Weekend’s countryish-sounding album while I stared at the moon, full and cheesy in the sky.