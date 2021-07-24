It’s Saturday night and I’m reading Justin Hall’s blog – aka pioneer of blogging. On his site is over two decades’ worth of links, diaries, videos, poems: a close-up detailed microscopic look at his life. I found him on Wikipedia. This is honestly so fascinating to read. I feel like I’ve been catapulted to the early 00’s Internet, into his head, onto the screen, when sites had the marquee banners and solid kermit green backgrounds and pixelated-to-shit images.

I’m (perpetually) debating how to reformat my blog – I changed the layout in June to only provide excerpts instead of the white minimalistic full display that I am used to. I did it because I realized I’d been doing this (what a terrible start to a sentence) for five years, and I liked having a condensed view of all the sheer stuffs I’ve typed and formatted and tossed onto this platform. I didn’t want to become inundated in my most recent posts. I wanted a bird’s eye view of everything since the beginning of time. For CP, that is – or summer 2016.

To be honest, it really doesn’t matter – I don’t think any of this does – but in the moment, it makes me happy, so I indulge.

They are loudly playing charades outside, but I’m too tired to join. I called it a night before it was my turn to go. Lots of yelling, lots of singing. Scrabble was enough. I stayed up until 3 AM last night drawing comics, because somehow I thought that would be a good idea. I was just exhausted for the rest of the day, unable to contribute much of anything.

There’s a girl in my cohort, my group of friends, who is very eager beaver about her career, about her first business trip, about happy hours at the bar post-conference. The idea of doing even one of those things makes me shudder. Even putting on business clothes. God. Maybe I would have stomached that in some parallel universe, smiled and fallen for the lies of corporate kool aid, but in this life, in this dimension, I’m just hellbent on crafting a quiet catlike lifestyle. I no longer find that type of thing enviable. Being overworked is not glamorous, flying for work is not luxurious, schmoozing and cruising is not impressive. It’s just hoohah.

It makes me realize how my perceptions of organizational prestige and desirability have shifted during the pandemic. Behemoth companies with looming presence and prestige and fat wallets and shiny employee sleeper pods are now seen as undesirable as they usher the workforce back. Oh, a big bank, a fancy name, wow, fat technology, but then some crusty old rich CEO sputters on about how remote work is an aberration, and then I just feel sorry for the people who work for him. Then I privately make a note to never apply to the place. Fortunately, the place I work has not yet engaged in such tomfoolery.

Annnnnnyyyyyyywaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyys I’m trying to stave off my tiredness but I’m not sure it’s working. I’ll come up with some sort of brilliant posting format eventually. I honestly forget what I did for the past five years. It’s because the WP updates threw everything in disarray. I, too, am in disarray, a girl with too much time and too much energy and too little sleep. What goes up will eventually go down.