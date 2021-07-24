Urban Sprawl

We drove into the city today, a long and sweaty and unplanned venture, guided only by A’s last-minute directions, clear as butter – oh, you missed the right exit–wait, stay in the middle lane- keep going straight. 73 miles in total. Le beau our chauffeur, AA our Gen Z DJ, me a sleepy mouse, regretting how I stayed up until 3 AM last night to draw comics.

Curious about NS’s life, we headed downtown to see where she lived. It was about an hour away without highways. We wanted to take a more scenic route there, eager to spend time in the car, eager to avoid aggressive drivers.

That’s the 30 mentality, AA quipped.

Both of us, who have been increasingly aware of our age, loudly asked, what?

30 mentality. It’s, like, when you stop giving a fuck, but in a good way. Like, you have to be where you want to be, and it’s not like when you’re in your 20’s.

Le beau asked him to elaborate. I quickly googled the term. 30 mentality? What was this supposed 30 mentality? Was I 30? Was I 50? Was I 100? The other day, le beau insinuated that I was so out of touch I must have been around during the Prohibition.

Concerned, I zoned out of the conversation and I rabbit-holed myself into Psychology studies on longevity, happiness and age. More rabbit-holing. How did the researchers compare subjective states across age groups? I didn’t think too hard about this and exited.

We were headed towards a park. I assumed it would be like the parks back home. Usually one expanse of grass with a lake and fountain and, if we were lucky, a bridge and some flowers. This park turned out to be a 500 acre outdoor entertainment center, home to a zoo, garden, golf area, lake, fountain, tourist boats, a gift shop, and more. It was teeming with people, unmasked humans in tight tops and T-shirts and sundresses and short shorts.

The three of us stepped outside. I was, as usual, poorly dressed for the situation, wearing my wooly cream winter sweatshirt in the dead of July on a Saturday afternoon in a city known for its relentlessly hot climate. I have a knack for this type of thing. I recalled the time we were lost in the cold, raining woods, and I stepped out in shower slippers and a dress.

In the aching heat, I ignored the small body of water forming on the small of my back and followed AA through the trail. We passed by tourist families, bikers, a man on a bench blasting Spanish music, children screaming through the fountains. I had half a mind to join the children myself. This place is the definition of a sprawling city, I thought. I could, unfortunately, envision it breaking out into a zombie apocalypse. I indulged in a zombie daydream before snapping out of it.

The heat: 1. Us: 0. We went back to the truck. We drove to NS’s apartment complex, and then to a Filipino square, where there was a Jollibee (classic Filipino takeout, always with a line stretching a dangerous mile into the highway back home) a Filipino bakery, and a Filipino grocery store. I found comfort in the grocery store. I studied the snacks, the meats, the drinks, the ice cream, and we left the store with a grocery basket filled to the brim. Then we waited in the parking lot for our Jollibee order.

Our drive home was uneventful, punctuated by bursts of Doja Cat oozing through our speakers, questions about AA’s girlfriend and him. I directed the AC towards myself, shut it off, got hot, watched the train, turned the AC back on, turned down Doja, returned my attention to the train.

On an unrelated note, repeating numbers have snaked their way into my awareness lately–I blame the reticular activation system, but also a light kind of serendipity. Now that’s always fun. I’m not much of a numbers gal, but two days ago, I thought to screenshot it whenever it happened.