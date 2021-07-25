No more trips for a while, okay? We need to actually live here, le beau said.

We have returned home. To an apartment that’s 87 degrees, sputtering in its own heat, fragrant with the smell of new. It always smells better once we leave. We’ve given up on the hallway smell battle. Obviously, it’s us. We just excrete some sort of lingering existential stink. It’s a little slap in the face, how good the apartment smells upon our return, but there’s not a whole lot we can do about it, aside from going on our fourth trip in a month. Which we won’t do. I think.

Seven hours after being on the road, we dropped off AA, went to IKEA (because there’s always a trip to IKEA buried somewhere), picked up le beau’s new mattress, ordered Korean food, and grabbed the food. Ever since starting the book Crying in H Mart – which I will continually reference until Michelle Zauner no longer resides rent-free in my head – my mind has unleashed an ungodly craving for Korean food. I made an order at our favorite Korean restaurant for bulgogi and kimchi jiggae and, as I growled in the car, the m—-rf—–g banchan.

I think they’re known for their banchan. Small sides, basically. When I saw the sesame-and-kimchi dusted potatoes sitting quietly in square foil, I just about fainted. Are you literally moaning? le beau asked. I didn’t respond and continued to inhale my food. Did you know that you can inhale solids? I asked. Yes, that’s called choking, he responded. No, I said, it’s called eating. You eat like a savage, he said. I also didn’t respond and continued to inhale my food. Talking while eating probably tops my list of biggest social pet peeves. Suddenly, upon grabbing lunch with a friend, my mouth, a single organ, is expected to successfully do two things, carry a conversation and break down food, and I find it impossible to do both. But then there’s no other social activity where two people can converse for a certain natural amount of time before parting ways.

I digress. Le beau didn’t know the mouth was an organ. Neither did I. Apparently, it is.

The apartment is slowly, ever-so-slowly, cooling down. It’s hard to believe that we’re six days away from August. I don’t know why I find that so horrifying. There’s nothing particular about August. I have this irrational fear that everything is going too well, and that there’s no possible way it can last, so something of the opposite nature must counter the goodness. Also, I think I hate my new journal/blogging system, so I’m reverting back to what I did last year. Maybe in August. If I keep this compulsive blogging up.