i did it because coolpep was never meant to be a full-on dumping site, which I feel it’s evolved into. i’ve hit a new low. i found myself writing about slugs today. comparing myself to one, in fact. it is unfortunate, the compulsive blogging, because sometimes I choose a hobby to latch onto and this time, it just so happened to be blogging. it’s just that i’m a little more aware of my audience on coolpep, and i feel weirdly guilty about inundating a publicly accessible reader feed with… slugs. i was on the verge of even illustrating a slug, until i stopped myself.