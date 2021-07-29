Where you’re supposed to be

I used to be very resentful. I held onto this resentment for years and years and years and it lingered like a bad smell, always there, always in the back of my mind. I despised the people around me for it. They never understood, just magically exacerbated it with their disdain or confusion, which worsened the resentment. I always wanted to leave, thinking it was the place I hated, the people that I hated, but in reality, it was the way I felt that I hated so much.

I met my best friend a few months later. She was sitting on a bench, eating a sandwich, and it was the first day of school. I saw her, laser-focused in, sat down, and began talking to her about how I miraculously got into math class. Several things struck out to me. The first was our immediate comfort and camaraderie. This was a staple of our relationship. We could go months without talking and then pick back up again, as if no time had passed. The second was that we held similar beliefs – which, at the time, I took for granted. The third was that we shared certain childhood experiences. This long-standing quiet resentment was one of them.

A few years ago, we were having a sleepover. I think it was our last, or maybe second-to-last. We stayed up to talk. We cried. We agreed we’d known each other for much longer than we’d known each other. In the bleary clarity of 3 AM, we commiserated over shared experiences that had, apparently, brought us both the same bitterness. God, I thought to myself, so I wasn’t alone. So I wasn’t an absolute nutcase. Or maybe we were just two nutcases together. At the time, we didn’t know the other person existed, and yet there we were, living out our experiences in tandem. She didn’t make a fuss about understanding. She just did. She understood. I felt both relief and sadness.

The resentment didn’t go away immediately, though. It would rise, like bile, at the most inopportune moments, as I’d sit there in the passenger seat, fuming into the night. I would mentally map all my escape routes. I would disappear into the night, I concluded, with all my bitterness in tow. It wasn’t until years after our last sleepover conversation that I expressed my regrets and resentments to her again. She poignantly texted in response, that I was exactly where I was supposed to be, and advised me not to get too hung over on perceived regrets.

She was right. Of course she was right. In all the time I’d spent blundering around, she had always patiently been there, offering nuggets of wisdom for me to digest, albeit not without some difficulty, like a baby with a backed-up digestive system. But she wasn’t just spoon feeding me horseshit. She had understood. The resentment eventually faded. In its place came a sort of muted acceptance, and then, in time, a sense of meaning.

I had almost forgotten about it. But, more recently, I recalled what she had sent to me. Her message–you are exactly where you’re supposed to be–extends to other, if not all, facets of life. Every decision, every experience, every friendship, every mistake – at my own hands, at the hands of others, at the hands of circumstance – has led me to where I am, which is where I am supposed to be. And wherever I’ll be is wherever I’m supposed to be.