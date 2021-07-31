￼

on the balcony

after a night of meandering aimlessly around, going to the asian market square with the blindingly bright fluorescent lights

reminding me of the three story groceries in china where i’d be bright eyed bushy tailed eyeing all the retail

where i inevitably felt self conscious, like an oversized underdressed oaf next to these tiny dolled up girls on the street in their frilly tops and jean shorts and perfectly-straight dusted eyebrows, always looking surprised and bored and polished

then i made my way to the shop next door where my vision was too hazy and unfocused for me to buy anything or see anything of interest…

i went to hmart after, not having visited in three or four years or more honestly, inspired by michelle’s sad memoir

it was as popular as always, flooded with groups and cars and couples and families-

here we all were, on a saturday night, searching for produce, meat, friendship, camaraderie, poke bowls, bingsoo shaved ice

i felt too overwhelmed to buy anything anywhere, i mostly observed every item in every aisle, even in the coffee shops and fishy aisles

wondering what the half alive mostly dead crab souls had done to deserve such suffering in this life

to be captured

left to die

snatched and then

boiled alive

i drove to the lake, and by that time, it was already dark, and i just sort of ruminated, since you know how much i fucking love to ruminate

i regret sharing my blog to people i know in real life

sharing my hobbies, like music or writing

obviously my blog is public so obviously it’s meant to be read

but it sometimes feels like a part of myself i’m happy to show the world while keeping it tucked carefully away from those close to me in real life

i write the things i do because in the moment, i enjoy it, like a little exercise that i’m okay with sharing but do for myself, knowing it might be dumb or personal or whatever

always careful to keep it from those who know what i look like, sound like, am like (to them) in real life

i somewhat bitterly remember the bitches at school who’d read my blog and huddle in their little bitch circles to bitch as bitches do (i admire the grammatical versatility of curse words)

they’re not around, but their lingering judgement is, and from time to time, i remember it

and now i’m remembering it because it was also a crossover of the 2d blogosphere and 3d world

(it makes you feel small sometimes)

i guess i don’t really mind the people that i once knew knowing about my blog, it’s more of the people i actively know…

i’m sort of spiraling inwardly, which is fine to some extent, but unhealthy when taken too far (as with most things)

truthfully

i got tired of absorbing other people’s problems

i got tired of absorbing their suffering

i got tired of absorbing their anger, their hurt, their pain

i got tired of absorbing their breakups, their parental conflicts, their fear of failure, their broken friendships, their unmet expectations, their unrelenting depression, their neverending insecurity, their deathly pressure to succeed

i got tired of absorbing it

on my drive home, i still didn’t feel like going back, so i stopped by the lake, where they hold weekly live concerts

and i walked to the main stage and stood right off the side on a patch of grass, accidentally blocking the view of some families all gathered on their blankets and plastic chairs

the musician began playing his riff, a few chords

and i stopped because it was beautiful and i watched him intently, maybe twenty feet from the stage, nobody in front of me

when he launched into song

his voice rich and gravelly

i paused to turn and watch him

and for a moment, as he sang about wasted time and energy, i think he looked directly at me, a moment of strange possible eye contact, too dark to tell, him singing and singing, chords ringing through the amp

it was a lovely song, and i didn’t want it to end

i had managed to slip by during the last song of the night, and once he thanked the audience, i almost lingered, but changed my mind, walked around the lake and back to my car

now here i am

on the balcony